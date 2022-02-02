iOS 15.4 hints at push notifications coming to web apps

-
ALSO READ
iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1 tipped to launch on Oct 25 after Unleashed event
iOS 15 set to rollout today: How to upgrade, supported iPhones, and more
Apple stops signing iOS 15.0 following iOS 15.0.1 release
Apple starts rolling out iOS 15.2 update with range of new features
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
-
Apple is working on finally bringing web-based notifications to iOS, which would allow developers to send notifications to iPhone and iPad users.
With the first betas of iOS and iPadOS 15.4 released last week, Apple added a "Push API" toggle in the Experimental settings page for Safari, reports MacRumors.
As noted by developer Maximiliano Firtman, iOS 15.4 beta introduces new features that can be used by websites and web apps, reports 9to5Google.
While web-based notifications have long been available on the macOS platform, only apps from the App Store can send notifications on iOS devices.
However, now the inclusion of the "Push API toggle in the 15.4 betas appears to lay the foundation for expanding the feature to the iOS and iPadOS platforms.
In addition, Apple is also testing a feature that will let users use Face ID to unlock the phone even when wearing a mask.
The iOS 15.4 beta added a new feature designed to allow Face ID to be used with a mask and without an Apple Watch for authentication.
The tech giant said that the feature can "recognise the unique features around the eye" for authentication purposes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU