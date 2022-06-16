Spotify to reduce new hiring by 25% amid global market volatility: Report

-
ALSO READ
Spotify CEO pumps $50 mn into his music streaming platform, stocks up by 3%
Spotify adds live audio programmes, rebrands Greenroom app to Spotify Live
Apple Music is second most used music streaming service: Report
Spotify removes an additional 70 episodes of 'Joe Rogan Experience'
Spotify to invest $100 mn in content from marginalised creators: CEO
-
Swedish music streaming giant Spotify is reportedly reducing new hiring by at least 25 per cent as tech companies navigate through volatile market conditions globally.
According to media reports, Spotify is reducing hiring as recession fears mount.
It is, however, unclear which parts of the business will be most affected at Spotify, reports The Verge.
Spotify had more than 6,600 employees at the end of 2021, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Although the market may force the company to slow its ambitions, Ek said in the staff memo that the company will still add headcount.
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said last week spoke about the company's growth not only in subscriptions but in verticals beyond music like podcasting and, soon, audiobooks.
At an investor presentation, chief financial officer Paul Vogel said that they are "clearly aware of the increasing uncertainty regarding the global economy".
"And while we have yet to see any material impact to our business, we are keeping a close eye on the situation and evaluating our headcount growth in the near term," Vogel had reportedly said.
Spotify last month shut its lightweight listening app 'Spotify Stations'.
The 'Stations' app was originally designed for those who want a more radio-like experience, rather than having to seek out music or customise their own playlists.
Spotify co-founder and CEO Ek also announced to invest $50 million into his own music streaming service, saying that the "best days are ahead".
The music streaming service's premium subscribers jumped 15 per cent (on-year) to reach 182 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, up from 180 million in the previous quarter, despite the Joe Rogan controversy involving Covid misinformation on his podcast.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU