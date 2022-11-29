JUST IN
Meta-owned WhatsApp denies data leak of 487 million users and put on sale
Samsung, Huawei, LG lead in securing metaverse hardware patents: Reports
Snapchat debuts on the Microsoft Store for Windows users: Details here
WhatsApp announces 'Message Yourself' feature: What is it and how it works
Google announces new updates for Workspace, to improve search results
Samsung plans to launch new research unit to combat semiconductor downfall
Flipkart Black Friday sale: Deals on Pixel 7, Nothing Phone (1), and more
Data of 5.4 mn Twitter users leaked online through an internet bug
'AI could be used as a tool to augment human creative expression'
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Deal on Redmi K50i, Nord 2T, iPhone 14, and more
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Meta-owned WhatsApp denies data leak of 487 million users and put on sale
Business Standard

TCS launches virtual Quantum Computing lab on Amazon Web Services

It provides a collaborative ecosystem to ideate, incubate, and test new ideas on Amazon Braket

Topics
TCS | Amazon | Amazon Web Services

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The current situation is even poorer than the second quarter of FY15 when the attrition rate had touched 16.2 per cent
TCS

Tata Consultancy Services has launched the TCS Quantum Computing Lab on Amazon Web Services to help enterprises explore, develop, and test business solutions and accelerate the adoption of quantum computing, the Indian IT major said on Monday.

While quantum computing is still in its nascent stages, it has the potential to help solve challenges too difficult for classical computers to solve in a timely manner at present, such as enhanced detection of surface anomalies or optimization problems.

The TCS Quantum Computing Lab on AWS enables customers to evaluate with agility, the true potential of what quantum technology can realize for their core business operations, it said.

It provides a collaborative ecosystem to ideate, incubate, and test new ideas on Amazon Braket.

"Our customers can jumpstart their quantum computing journey by taking advantage of the investments TCS has made in this powerful technology, backed by our strong partnership with AWS," TCS, AWS Business Unit, Global Head Krishna Mohan said.

The TCS Quantum Computing Lab on AWS will offer a virtual research and development environment leveraging Amazon Braket, a fully managed quantum computing service from AWS.

TCS plans to leverage the lab to design solutions for the industry, build domain-centric performance benchmarks etc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on TCS

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 08:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU