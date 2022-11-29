TCS launches virtual Quantum Computing lab on Amazon Web Services

-
-
Tata Consultancy Services has launched the TCS Quantum Computing Lab on Amazon Web Services to help enterprises explore, develop, and test business solutions and accelerate the adoption of quantum computing, the Indian IT major said on Monday.
While quantum computing is still in its nascent stages, it has the potential to help solve challenges too difficult for classical computers to solve in a timely manner at present, such as enhanced detection of surface anomalies or optimization problems.
The TCS Quantum Computing Lab on AWS enables customers to evaluate with agility, the true potential of what quantum technology can realize for their core business operations, it said.
It provides a collaborative ecosystem to ideate, incubate, and test new ideas on Amazon Braket.
"Our customers can jumpstart their quantum computing journey by taking advantage of the investments TCS has made in this powerful technology, backed by our strong partnership with AWS," TCS, AWS Business Unit, Global Head Krishna Mohan said.
The TCS Quantum Computing Lab on AWS will offer a virtual research and development environment leveraging Amazon Braket, a fully managed quantum computing service from AWS.
TCS plans to leverage the lab to design solutions for the industry, build domain-centric performance benchmarks etc.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 08:06 IST
