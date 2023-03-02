JUST IN
Amazon launches Echo Dot 5th Gen with built-in motion, temperature sensors
Business Standard

Tech giant Apple still working on classical music application: Report

In August 2021, the company announced that it had acquired the classical music service Primephonic and planned to release a dedicated classical music app in 2022

Topics
Apple  | Apple Inc | Apple Music

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple has released its second beta of iOS 16.4 to developers, and code in the update revealed that the company is still working on its classical music application.

According to code in the beta, users will have to install the standard Apple Music app in order to listen to "Apple Music Classical", reports MacRumors.

"To listen in Apple Music Classical, you'll need to install Apple Music," read a line in the MusicKit framework.

The beta update also reintroduced the page-turning animation as an option.

So, in the Themes and Settings section of the Books applications, there will now be three options for page turning-- Curl, Side and None.

Code in iOS 16.4 also confirmed that users in South Korea will soon be able to add credit and debit cards to the Wallet app for use with Apple Pay, indicating that iOS 16.4 will add Apple Pay in the country.

Also, there is a new splash screen in the Podcasts application in the beta 2 update, the report said.

In August 2021, the company announced that it had acquired the classical music service Primephonic and planned to release a dedicated classical music app in 2022.

However, the application has not been launched yet.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 15:32 IST

