JUST IN
After iPad Pro, Apple's iPhone 15 may support Wi-Fi 6E network: Report
Microsoft working on File Explorer update with UI improvement on Windows 11
Dell acquires Israel's cloud services start-up Cloudify for $100 million
India Stack 2.0 to be more nuanced, intelligent: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Global app downloads on Apple Store, Google Play reach 35.5 bn in Q4 2022
Google marks 74th Republic Day with doodle based on hand-cut paper art
'For You' tab to stay on users' preferred timeline on Twitter for web
Thousands in India impacted as network outage hits Microsoft products
HCL, IIT-Dhanbad collaborate for petroleum engineering, earth science
BharOS opens doors for OEMs, companies; already in talks with 8 entities
You are here: Home » Technology » News
After iPad Pro, Apple's iPhone 15 may support Wi-Fi 6E network: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple's iOS 17 may come alongside iPhone 15 series with improved efficiency

American tech giant Apple, which recently pushed out iOS 16.3, the latest version of its iOS 16 OS, is now expected to launch iOS 17 this year and the leaks are already coming in

Topics
Apple  | Apple iOS | Apple iPhones

ANI  Others 

apple
Photo: Bloomberg

American tech giant Apple, which recently pushed out iOS 16.3, the latest version of its iOS 16 OS, is now expected to launch iOS 17 this year and the leaks are already coming in.

According to GSM Arena, a tech-news-related website, iOS 17 will be released along with the iPhone 15 series, most likely in September, and a new report has revealed details about it.

The outlet suggests that this source, who has been reliable on occasion in the past when it comes to Apple-related things, iOS 17 will not introduce any huge visual overhauls.

In fact, you should pretty much expect it to look identical to iOS 16. Instead, the upcoming release will focus on increasing stability and efficiency and supporting Apple's Reality Pro AR/VR headset.

To that end, iOS 17 will feature a new, dedicated app for the headset. This will allegedly be a similar concept to the Watch app, but with "significantly more features". The Home app seems like it's in for a revamp, with "major changes" afoot, reported GSM Arena.

Additionally, the Music app will reportedly see some changes having to do with navigation within it. The Mail app will be simplified "a bit", and Reminders and Files will be improved, though we aren't told how.

It looks like iOS 17 is built to run on six devices with a Dynamic Island, of which two are the already available iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. So it seems like all four upcoming iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island, finally abandoning the notch.

According to other parts of the iOS 17 code, all four upcoming iPhones will have a USB-C port, but only two will support USB 3.2 speeds, presumably the Pro and Pro Max.

Finally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to come with "more advanced" image processing software compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, and a better cooling system, as per GSM Arena.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 14:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU