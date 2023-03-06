JUST IN
Apple likely to launch M3-equipped iMac by the second half of this year
Bharti Airtel announces launch of 5G Plus services in 125 cities
Twitter no longer able to protect users from trolls as layoffs continue
Users may soon see how much memory each tab using on Google Chrome
Twitter to soon extend longform tweets, let users post 10K character: Musk
WhatsApp may bring feature to let users 'mute calls' from unknown numbers
India's tech sector revenue to cross $245 billion in FY23, shows data
Technology enhances responsible mining
India as a delivery hub is very significant for us: RWS Holdings CEO
Speeding up judicial processes: How AI is reshaping Indian legal system
You are here: Home » Technology » News
OPPO Find N2 Flip brings imaging performance to flip-style foldable form
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google Pixel Watch bug impacting alarms of some users, says report

Some Google Pixel Watch users have reported that their alarms have been going off late because of a bug

Topics
Google Pixel | smartwatch

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google watch

Some Google Pixel Watch users have reported that their alarms have been going off late because of a bug.

Taking to Reddit, several users complained about the bug, reports Gizmochina.

While one user said that their alarm for 7 p.m., set as a reminder to give their son milk, had been going off late for the last few days.

Another said that their alarm had gone off a few minutes before or after the set time.

It is expected a recent update might have caused the issue.

However, it is still unclear what is the reason causing the issue, but there might be a possibility that the watch is in a deep sleep mode before the alarm goes off, making it difficult to rouse it on time.

Google will likely address the bug in the next few days and will roll out an update to the Pixel watches to solve the issue, the report said.

--IANS

aj/prw/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google Pixel

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 14:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU