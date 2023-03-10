JUST IN
Telegram Messenger launches Power Saving Mode, Auto-Send Invite links, more
Google announces to start its Chrome 111 update, will end Cleanup Tool
ChatGPT now available in Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service for preview
Apple Music Classical available for pre-order ahead of March 28 release
Discord to update 'Clyde' bot with OpenAI tech, to be launched next week
Apple to release its new standalone classical music app on March 28
Xiaomi 13 Pro review: Camera-focused phone that makes photography easy, fun
Discord adds OpenAI functions to offerings from chat to moderation
Microsoft's AI-powered Bing search engine crosses 100 mn active users
DuckDuckGo claims to diminish 'halucinations' with AI-boosted DuckAssist
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google announces to start its Chrome 111 update, will end Cleanup Tool
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Telegram Messenger launches Power Saving Mode, Auto-Send Invite links, more

Moreover, the company said that it had tested more than 200 Android phones and created "optimised default settings" for users

Topics
Telegram | message

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Telegram Messenger
Telegram has also rolled out a Read Time in Small Groups feature, which will now show the time when users' messages were read by each person in groups under 100 members.

Telegram Messenger has launched major upgrades to its application with features like Power Saving Mode, Auto-Send Invite Links, Read Time in Small Groups, and more.

Now, users can use the Power Saving Mode feature to preserve their device's battery life.

When the battery reaches a certain percentage, the mode turns off resource-intensive features such as auto-playing videos and GIFs, sticker animations, and background updates.

"You can toggle Power Saving mode or tweak individual settings for autoplay, animations, and effects in Settings > Power Saving," Telegram said in a blogpost.

Moreover, the company said that it had tested more than 200 Android phones and created "optimised default settings" for users.

Other than battery-saving mode, Telegram has also introduced the Auto-Send Invite Links feature, letting users control who is allowed to add them to groups.

"If you're inviting someone who restricts this, you can now quickly send them an invite link as a message," the company said.

Telegram has also rolled out a Read Time in Small Groups feature, which will now show the time when users' messages were read by each person in groups under 100 members.

Along with this, the company is also pushing features like new playback speed control for videos in chat, animated emojis and interactive reactions, translated bot descriptions, and improved folder support on iOS.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Telegram

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 14:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU