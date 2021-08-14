Twitter again halts its account verification programme for blue badge

-
Twitter has once again halted its account verification programme, saying that it aims to improve the application and review process to give users that elusive blue badge.
The announcement came after Twitter admitted last month it permanently suspended a "small number" of fake accounts it mistakenly verified after re-launching its public verification programme.
"We've temporarily hit pause on rolling out access to apply for Verification so we can make improvements to the application and review process," the company said in a tweet late on Friday.
"For those who have been waiting, we know this may be disappointing. We want to get things right, and appreciate your patience," the micro-blogging platform added.
Last month, Twitter said it mistakenly approved the verification applications of a small number of inauthentic (fake) accounts.
"We have now permanently suspended the accounts in question, and removed their verified badge, under our platform manipulation and spam policy," it had said in a statement.
Twitter in May relaunched its new verification application process, beginning with six categories, and review public applications globally to help users earn the blue badge on the micro-blogging platform.
Inundated with applications, Twitter later paused its blue badge verification programme within a week of its launch, saying it is now rolling in verifications requests that has reached it.
Twitter previously suspended the verification way back in 2017, before relaunching it this year.
The company relaunched the verification programme with six categories -- government; companies, brands and organisations; news organisations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; and activists, organisers and other influential individuals.
Twitter said that it will introduce more categories later this year, such as those for scientists, academics and religious leaders.
