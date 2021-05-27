Twitter Spaces now available on desktop, mobile web browsers

-
Twitter on Thursday announced its live audio conversation app Spaces is now available from desktop and mobile web browsers.
Previously, the Clubhouse-like audio meet app, Spaces was only available via iOS and Android apps.
"Spaces are making their way to Twitter for web! Now you can join a Space to listen in, test out the new transcription design, and set reminders to join a scheduled Space," The micro-blogging platform said in a tweet.
Spaces will be available on https://Twitter.com (mobile web and desktop web).
The focus areas will be infrastructure and listening UI that adapts to screen size, setting reminders for scheduled spaces and accessibility and transcriptions, the company said.
Taking on invite-only audio chat app Clubhouse, Twitter earlier this month announced to make Spaces available to users with 600 followers or more on both iOS and Android platforms.
The company said it is also working on 'Ticketed Spaces' feature for hosts to be rewarded for the experiences they create by getting monetary support, while providing listeners with exclusive access to the conversations they care about most.
Hosts can set ticket prices and how many are available to sell.
A limited group will be able to host Ticketed Spaces in the coming months. Hosts earn the majority of the revenue from ticket sales and Twitter will keep a small amount as well. To make it easy to track what's happening and when, you'll also be able to schedule and set reminders for upcoming Spaces in the coming weeks.
After first testing Spaces with a small group of people on iOS, Twitter in March expanded the test to Android users in India, to give them a chance to join, listen, and speak in live, host-moderated audio conversations.
