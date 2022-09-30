Twitter rolls out new ways to enhance video experience for users

JUST IN
To enhance user experience, microblogging site Twitter has announced that it is rolling out new ways for users to experience videos on the platform.

Topics
Twitter | video streaming

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
To enhance user experience, microblogging site Twitter has announced that it is rolling out new ways for users to experience videos on the platform.

The platform introduced two new ways -- immersive viewing and easy discovery, and showing more videos in Explore -- for users to watch what's happening on the platform.

"Videos are a huge part of the public conversation... To help make it easier to find and watch what's happening, we are rolling out two new updates to how you experience videos on Twitter," the platform said in a blogpost.

Twitter's updated immersive media viewers can expand videos to full screen with a single click. To activate it, tap or click on a video in the Twitter app.

"Once the video has been launched in full-screen mode, we have made video discovery easier as well. Just scroll up to start browsing more engaging video content. If you want to exit the viewer and go back to the original Tweet, click the back arrow in the top left corner," the platform said.

The immersive media viewer will be available in the coming days to people using Twitter in English on iOS.

With our new video carousel, users can now easily find more videos they like alongside Tweets and Trends that might interest them. They can open the Explore tab to discover some of the most popular videos being shared on Twitter.

The video carousel is currently available to people in select countries using Twitter in English on iOS and Android.

--IANS

vc/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 11:57 IST

`
