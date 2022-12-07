Video-sharing app YouTube rolls out Twitch-like emotes 'YouTube Emotes'

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft likely to unveil Windows 12 in 2024, may see branding change
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 2022 update: What is new and how to get it
YouTube announces new ways for creators to make money through Shorts
Microsoft brings back Task Manager shortcut to Windows 11 taskbar
Google to monetise short-video platform YouTube Shorts, results encouraging
-
Video-sharing platform YouTube has started rolling out its own Twitch-like emotes, named 'YouTube Emotes'.
YouTube Emotes is a new way for users to express themselves with fun images across streams and comments, the platform said in a blogpost on Tuesday.
Emotes are amusing collections of still images that users can use to create a sense of community.
To use YouTube Emotes, click on the emoji picker in live chat or comments and the available emotes and emojis will be displayed.
The new emotes also have specific names that users can type to autocomplete in live chat. To give it a try, type ":cat-orange-whistling:" in a live chat.
"We're starting with emotes created for Gaming but are working on bringing even more themes of emotes in the future, so stay tuned for emotes for even more communities!" the platform said.
Last month, YouTube launched the 'Live Q&A' feature which allows users to create and manage Q&A sessions in the live chat during their streams and premieres by using 'Live Control Room'.
--IANS
aj/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 09:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU