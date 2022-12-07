JUST IN
Video-sharing app YouTube rolls out Twitch-like emotes 'YouTube Emotes'
Apple announces new karaoke experience 'Apple Music Sing': Report
Apple expands self service repair to iPhone, MacBook users in Europe
Rising battery prices threaten to derail arrival of affordable EVs
Qualcomm introduces long-range platform for efficient outdoor 5G
Google rolls out new features for Pixel devices including privacy settings
Google subsidiary launches new anti-misinformation campaign in India
Now travel across 181 nations with 1 Airtel 'World Pass' data roaming pack
Samsung announces partnership with Naver to develop next-gen AI chips
Microsoft offers 10-year contract on new 'Call of Duty' games to Sony
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple announces new karaoke experience 'Apple Music Sing': Report
Business Standard

Video-sharing app YouTube rolls out Twitch-like emotes 'YouTube Emotes'

Emotes are amusing collections of still images that users can use to create a sense of community

Topics
YouTube | video streaming

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Video-sharing platform YouTube has started rolling out its own Twitch-like emotes, named 'YouTube Emotes'.

YouTube Emotes is a new way for users to express themselves with fun images across streams and comments, the platform said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Emotes are amusing collections of still images that users can use to create a sense of community.

To use YouTube Emotes, click on the emoji picker in live chat or comments and the available emotes and emojis will be displayed.

The new emotes also have specific names that users can type to autocomplete in live chat. To give it a try, type ":cat-orange-whistling:" in a live chat.

"We're starting with emotes created for Gaming but are working on bringing even more themes of emotes in the future, so stay tuned for emotes for even more communities!" the platform said.

Last month, YouTube launched the 'Live Q&A' feature which allows users to create and manage Q&A sessions in the live chat during their streams and premieres by using 'Live Control Room'.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on YouTube

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 09:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU