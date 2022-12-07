JUST IN
Rising battery prices threaten to derail arrival of affordable EVs
Qualcomm introduces long-range platform for efficient outdoor 5G
Google rolls out new features for Pixel devices including privacy settings
Google subsidiary launches new anti-misinformation campaign in India
Now travel across 181 nations with 1 Airtel 'World Pass' data roaming pack
Samsung announces partnership with Naver to develop next-gen AI chips
Microsoft offers 10-year contract on new 'Call of Duty' games to Sony
Philips soundbars with Dolby Atmos, wireless subwoofer launched: Details
Vivo Y02 smartphone with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs
OpenAI announces ChatGPT chatbot: What is it, how it works, and limitations
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Rising battery prices threaten to derail arrival of affordable EVs
Business Standard

Apple expands self service repair to iPhone, MacBook users in Europe

In August, Apple had expanded its self service repair programme to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks with the M1 family of chip

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPhone | Apple MacBook Air

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple
Apple (Photo: Bloomberg)

Apple on Tuesday announced that its self service repair programme is now available in eight European countries.

Customers in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK can purchase genuine Apple parts and tools for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and Mac notebooks with Apple silicon.

The Self Service Repair Store provides access to more than 200 individual parts and tools, as well as repair manuals. The program enables customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairi, Apple said in a statement.

"We believe the best technology for our customers and for the planet is technology that lasts, which is why we design our products to be durable and rarely require maintenance or repair," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer.

"But when a repair is needed, we want customers to have many options for safe, reliable, and secure repair. That's why we're excited to launch Self Service Repair in Europe, giving our customers direct access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals," he added.

Apple will offer tool rental kits for $49, so that customers who do not want to purchase tools for a single repair still have access to these professional repair tools.

The weeklong rental kits will ship to customers for free, said the company.

"For the vast majority of customers who do not have experience repairing electronic devices, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair," it added.

In August, Apple had expanded its self service repair programme to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks with the M1 family of chip.

Over the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training, including more than 4,000 Independent Repair Providers.

A global network of more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers supports more than 100,000 active technicians. As a result, eight out of 10 Apple customers are located within 30 minutes of an authorized service provider across Europe.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 08:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU