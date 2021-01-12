Vivo Y12s with 5000mAh battery, dual rear cameras launched at Rs 9,990

-
ALSO READ
Vivo launches Y51 with 5000mAh battery, 48MP camera: Price, specs, more
Vivo Y51A with 48MP rear camera, 5000 mAh battery launched at Rs 17,990
Vivo V20 Pro 5G smartphone launched in India: Know price, specs, and more
Vivo X50 Pro review: Imaging at the centre of this all-round smartphone
Vivo V20 Pro review: A solid midrange phone marred by clumsy user interface
-
Vivo on Tuesday launched its new budget smartphone 'Vivo Y12s' with a 5000mAh battery in India at Rs 9,990 for a 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant.
The smartphone is available for purchase in two colour options- phantom black and glacier blue on Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and across all partner retail stores.
"The Y12s is yet another effort from Vivo to continue offering convenient features like reverse charging with 5000mAh battery and capable AI Dual Camera with Bokeh mode at a reasonable price point," Nipun Marya, Director- Brand Strategy, Vivo India said in a statement.
The smartphone features a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display with HD+ (1600X720) resolution, providing a seamless experience for both videos and games.
It also offers a side fingerprint scanner with the power button to easily unlock and power-on the device at the same time.
The device is powered by the Helio P35 processor and comes with the latest FunTouch OS 11 based on the latest Android 10.
The phone is equipped with a dual rear rectangular camera setup of 13MP with an f/2.2 aperture and 2MP with an f/2.4 aperture.
For the front, there is an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video chats.
--IANS
wh/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU