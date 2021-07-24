Facebook Cloud gaming service arrives on Apple devices with web app

-
Facebook has launched its Cloud gaming service on iPhones and iPads through a web app.
Facebook's cloud games are currently available in the US, Canada and Mexico, and will reach Western and Central Europe by early 2022.
"The site will let you play simple web games like Solitaire and match-threes and stream more graphically intensive titles like racing games," reports The Verge.
Over 1.5 million people are playing cloud-streamed games on Facebook Gaming every month and the social network has announced to roll out Cloud gaming in Canada and Mexico, and will reach Western and Central Europe by early 2022.
The social network also welcomed top gaming company Ubisoft as a partner and the popular Assassin's Creed Rebellion has arrived as a cloud-streamed game on Facebook Gaming.
Facebook in October last year made its Cloud gaming service official, with launching several new games in the main app and on browser for Android and on the web but ditched Apple, saying its Cloud gaming path on the iOS devices is uncertain.
Apple restricted Facebook Gaming to arrive on iOS several times and the social network's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg admitted that Facebook managed to launch an iOS version of its gaming app after it was "forced to make a concession to bring it to the App Store".
Facebook now has over 25 cloud-streamed games on the platform, with recent additions including Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch by Atari, Lego Legacy Heroes Unboxed and Dragon Mania Legends by Gameloft and State of Survival by FunPlus.
