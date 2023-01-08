JUST IN
Business Standard

WhatsApp's new feature 'Chat Transfer' to allow data migration on Android

With this feature, users will be able to transfer chat history to a new device by scanning the QR code

whatsapp | Android

IANS  |  San Francisco 

WhatsApp

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called -- 'Chat Transfer', which will allow users to transfer their data from one Android device to another using a local network.

According to WABetaInfo, the company will bring the new feature to a future update of the app as it is in the developing stage.

With this feature, users will be able to transfer chat history to a new device by scanning the QR code.

It will eliminate the need for Google Drive, so users will no longer have to back up their chat data to the cloud service if they want to transfer the chats from one device to another, said the report.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp also launched a proxy support for users all over the world, like millions of people in Iran and elsewhere who continue to be denied the right to communicate freely and privately.

Choosing a proxy will enable them to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organisations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely.

"We are making it easier for anyone to connect to WhatsApp using a proxy. So when a connection to WhatsApp is blocked, people have the power to restore access," said Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 18:40 IST

