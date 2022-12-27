WhatsApp to end support for bunch of old Samsung phones, says report

Meta-owned will reportedly end support for a bunch of old Samsung phones, as the company might soon end support for that are not running at least 5.0 (Lollipop).

According to SamMobile, those devices include seven Samsung that were released in 2011, 2012, and 2013.

The devices include the Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy Trend Lite and Galaxy Xcover 2.

All of these devices were upgraded to 4.x, which was their last major Android OS update.

will stop working on these phones after December 31, 2022, according to the report.

Other that will no longer support include those from Apple, HTC, Huawei, Lenovo, LG and Sony, among others, the report added.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will provide users with the ability to report status updates on desktop beta.

The new feature will allow users to report a status update right within a new menu in the status section, reports WABetaInfo.

If users see any suspicious status update that might violate the Terms of Service, they will be able to report it to the moderation team with the new option.

--IANS

shs/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)