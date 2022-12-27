JUST IN
Samsung Internet gets new search, privacy features on Android beta
Power ministry, DRDO signs MoU for early warning system for hydro projects
Users complain about Google Pixel 7 series' rear camera glass cracking
Apple, Samsung lead sustainability but e-waste still major concern
Saregama Carvaan Mini+ review: Novel portable wireless speaker on budget
Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones may get higher capacity batteries: Report
Google Contacts rolls out new 'Illustrations' tool on Android: Report
Gigabyte launches gaming laptops 'G5 series' with Intel 12th Gen in India
Flipkart year-end sale: Poco X4 Pro to Realme 10 Pro, deals on 5G phones
Year in review: From metaverse to 5G, here're tech trends that defined 2022
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Power ministry, DRDO signs MoU for early warning system for hydro projects
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Samsung Internet gets new search, privacy features on Android beta

The updated version allows users to just type the bookmark or tab they want to find in the search box and the application will find and show it to them

Topics
Samsung | Android | Internet

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Meta India policy chief Rajiv Aggarwal joins Samsung in a tech policy role

Tech giant Samsung has released an update to the beta version of its web browser 'Samsung Internet' for Android devices, which offers new features to make browsing more easier and secure for users.

The first feature provides users the ability to search bookmarks folder and tab groups in the browser, reports SamMobile.

The updated version allows users to just type the bookmark or tab they want to find in the search box and the application will find and show it to them.

The other feature allows users to delete their browsing history within a specified timeline.

For instance, if someone chooses to delete the browsing history within the time range of one week, then the application will delete the history for the last seven days but will keep the previous history.

Earlier, the only option users had was to delete the entire browsing history.

These two features will soon roll out to the stable version of the application, the report said.

Meanwhile, in November last year, the tech giant had rolled out a new option to move the address bar of its mobile web browser to the bottom.

--IANS

aj/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 16:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU