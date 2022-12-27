JUST IN
Users complain about Google Pixel 7 series' rear camera glass cracking
Apple, Samsung lead sustainability but e-waste still major concern
Saregama Carvaan Mini+ review: Novel portable wireless speaker on budget
Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones may get higher capacity batteries: Report
Google Contacts rolls out new 'Illustrations' tool on Android: Report
Gigabyte launches gaming laptops 'G5 series' with Intel 12th Gen in India
Flipkart year-end sale: Poco X4 Pro to Realme 10 Pro, deals on 5G phones
Year in review: From metaverse to 5G, here're tech trends that defined 2022
Mobile, Internet usage to drive India's digital ad spend to $21 bn by 2028
Apple main supplier TSMC will start mass production of 3nm chips soon
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Users complain about Google Pixel 7 series' rear camera glass cracking
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Power ministry, DRDO signs MoU for early warning system for hydro projects

The Power Ministry on Tuesday signed a MoU with Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) for the implementation of an early warning system for vulnerable hydro projects or power stations

Topics
DRDO | Power ministry | hydropower projects

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Image via Shutterstock
Via Shutterstock

The Power Ministry on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) for the implementation of an early warning system for vulnerable hydro projects or power stations.

The ministry and the DRDO will jointly work towards developing suitable mitigation measures against avalanches, landslides, glaciers, glacial lakes and other geo-hazards, an official release said.

The expertise of the DRDO will also be utilized in developing comprehensive Early Warning System for vulnerable hydro projects/ power stations in hilly regions.

The ministry has taken the initiative of implementing Early Warning System (EWS) in the hydro power projects especially those located in upper reaches of hilly regions.

The EWS is an integrated system of hazard monitoring, forecasting and prediction, disaster risk assessment, communication and preparedness for timely action to reduce disaster risks in advance of hazardous events.

The ministry has already signed MoUs with CSIR-NGRI, IMD, WIHG and NRSC-ISRO for implementation of EWS.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on DRDO

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 16:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU