Windows 11 to require laptops to have high-quality webcams: Report

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft announces it will end Windows 10 support in October 2025
Microsoft starts rolling out Windows 10 update to fix printing issue
Microsoft's fast game-loading tech DirectStorage won't come to Windows 10
Microsoft building new app store for Windows 10 with new design, features
Microsoft announces Windows 11 operating system after weeks of hype
-
As part of the rush of news surrounding its new operating system, Microsoft has declared that starting January 1, 2023, all new laptops running on Windows 11 will need to have a front-facing camera.
According to Android Authority, this likely has to do with Windows Hello, which is Microsoft's facial recognition system that allows you to use your face as biometric security.
Windows 11 puts a heavy emphasis on the importance of security.
For those concerned with privacy, this means a trip to the office supply store to grab more tape with which to cover up the pesky little lenses, Windows Central reported.
And for those who've fully immersed themselves in the world of remote work, this means an end to the days of fearing a laptop will have a bad camera, or worse, no camera, the report said.
The way this new policy influences the quality of cameras is found in Microsoft's camera requirements.
Not only does the company demand that laptops have cameras, but it expects them to have a resolution of High-Definition (HD) or better, Auto Exposure (AE), Auto White Balance (AWB).
With a massive company like Microsoft demanding an end to objectively outdated and substandard cameras, it's only a matter of time before such inferior products cease to exist, the report said.
On the flip side, it's also just a matter of time before privacy-minded individuals have one less source of security, it added.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU