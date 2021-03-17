Xiaomi debuts Redmi X-series smart TVs in India: Price, features, and more

-
Redmi India, a sub-brand of Mi India, on Wednesday announced the brand's foray into the Smart TV category with the launch of Redmi Smart TV X series.
The smart TV series by Redmi includes the Redmi Smart TV X65, Smart TV X55 and Smart TV X50. All three smart televisions feature the same specifications but come in three different screen sizes.
The Redmi Smart TV X series starts at Rs 32,999 for the 50-inch variant, Rs 38,999 for the 55-inch option and Rs 57,999 for the 65-inch variant. The new Smart TV X series will go on sale on Amazon and Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studios from March 26 at 12 noon and it will also be made available in offline retail stores later on.
"India today has 170 million households with a television but less than 20million homes own Smart TVs. We launched our range of Mi TVs over three years ago and have been leading the Smart TV market since the past 10 consecutive quarters," Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India said in a statement.
The Redmi Smart TV X series comes with 4K HDR technology and Dolby Vision and also support HDR 10+.
The audio output is 30W with support for DTS Virtual: X, DTS-HD, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos Pass through via e-ARC. It runs the 64-bit quad-core A55 CPU coupled with Mali G52 MP2 and has 2GB RAM + 16GB Storage.
The TVs run on Android 10 out of the box and also come with Xiaomi's PatchWall UI.
The Redmi TV comes with three HDMI 2.1 enabled ports all of which bring ALLM. One of the HDMI ports also supports eARC to connect Dolby Atmos soundbar or home theatre to the TV.
New TVs come with two USB ports, one optical port and a 3.5mm port. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi.
