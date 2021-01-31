Xiaomi working on smart glass with detection, therapeutic properties

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi develops 'air charge' tech to charge devices without any wire
Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 200W fast charging: Report
China's smartphone maker Xiaomi raises $3.9 billion in an equity deal
Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro to be launched in January 2021, says Report
Xiaomi announces Black Friday sale, offers discount on smartphones and more
-
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has reportedly patented a smart glass that can integrate detection and treatment.
The patent also suggests that it would emit some therapeutic signals which include phototherapy signals and sound wave signals, that can be used to treat brain diseases or eye fatigue, reports GizmoChina.
The light therapy signal can treat brain diseases or mental diseases. The sound wave signal and the sound wave signal can treat mental illness.
As per the report, magnetic waves or electromagnetic waves can promote the absorption of missing elements or effectively promote blood circulation in the brain.
Xiaomi earlier has patented seven different foldable smartphone designs.
The patent contains overall seven foldable smartphone designs. Out of the total count, three models feature clamshell form factor.
Apart from three clamshell foldable phone designs, Xiaomi has also patented four large screen foldable smartphones that unfold into a tablet. All of them look like 'Galaxy Z Fold 2' with some minor differences between them.
--IANS
wh/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU