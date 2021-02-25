YouTube brings new feature for supervised content, parental controls

-
ALSO READ
YouTube testing new feature to share short clips from videos, live streams
Google chalks out a plan to turn YouTube into the next shopping destination
YouTube brings limited support for 8K video playback on Android TV app
YouTube Shorts: Five things to know about Google's short-form video service
YouTube paid $30 bn to creators, artists in last 3 years: CEO Wojcicki
-
Google-owned video-streaming platform YouTube has unveiled a new feature that would help parents to control what their kids watch on the platform by enabling different content settings on the platform.
The new feature will give parents the ability to choose from Explore, Explore More and Most of YouTube.
"Over the last year, we've worked with parents and experts across the globe in areas related to child safety, child development, and digital literacy to develop a solution for parents of pre-teens and teens," James Beser, Director of Product Management, Kids and Family, YouTube, said in a blogpost on Wednesday.
"In the coming months, we'll launch a new experience in beta for parents to allow their children to access YouTube through a supervised Google Account," Beser added.
"Explore" will feature a broad range of videos generally suitable for viewers who are more than nine years old, including vlogs, tutorials, gaming videos, music clips, news, educational content and more.
"Explore More" will include an even larger set of videos and also live streams in the same categories as "Explore."
"Most of YouTube" will contain almost all videos on YouTube, except for age-restricted content, and it includes sensitive topics that may only be appropriate for older teens.
"This supervised experience will come with content settings and limited features. We'll start with an early beta for families with kids under the age of consent to test and provide feedback, as we continue to expand and improve the experience," the company said.
--IANS
vc/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU