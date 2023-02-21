YouTube launches 'feature experiment' to test new tools for podcasts

Google-owned video-sharing platform has quietly launched its new "feature experiment" to test its new tools for podcasts.

From uploading to displaying analytical data, the new tools that is rolling out cover everything a creator would need to launch podcasts on the platform, reports 9To5Google.

According to the company, users included in the test will see the option to post a under the "create" button, which currently offers the options to upload a video, create a text post and start a livestream.

Creators would also be able to access podcasts from the content menu's new "Podcasts tab."

Moreover, existing playlists will also be able to be set as podcasts using a new option in the three-dots menu.

The company mentioned that a "small number" of creators will see the changes, but only on desktop, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the video streaming platform had released the "Go Live Together" feature for creators to co-livestream and invite a guest on phone.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)