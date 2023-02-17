JUST IN
Business Standard

YouTube rolls out 'YouTube Kids' to game consoles, smart TVs and Roku

The video sharing platform mentioned that switching accounts on the main application across smart TVs, game consoles and more will launch a YouTube Kids experience for supervised accounts

Topics
YouTube | gaming consoles

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Credits: Bloomberg
Credits: Bloomberg

YouTube has announced that it is rolling out its YouTube Kids to game consoles, smart TVs and Roku.

The company made the announcement via email, reports 9To5Google.

The video sharing platform mentioned that switching accounts on the main application across smart TVs, game consoles and more will launch a YouTube Kids experience for supervised accounts.

"When using the YouTube app on a smart TV, streaming device, or gaming console, you will now be able to enter the safer, designed-for-kids YouTube Kids app through your child's YouTube Kids profile," the company wrote in the email.

"This change will be rolling out to families over the next few weeks."

"For simplicity, we will now show your existing YouTube Kids profiles on your Accounts page within the YouTube app on smart TVs, streaming devices, and gaming consoles," it added.

The platform further mentioned that if YouTube Kids is no longer the viewing experience users want for their child, they can easily delete those profiles by visiting families.youtube.com, selecting their child's profile, and then clicking on the three-dot menu.

--IANS

aj/svn/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on YouTube

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 16:53 IST

