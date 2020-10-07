Biden against second presidential debate if Trump still suffers from Covid

-
Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday said he is against participating in his second debate with Donald Trump next week if the president still suffers from COVID-19.
I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn't have a debate, Biden, a former US vice-president, told reporters on his return from Gettysburg.
The first of the three presidential debates between Biden, 77, and Trump, 74, was held on September 29. The second debate is scheduled for October 15 in Miami and the final one on October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Biden said they should follow very strict guidelines.
Too many people have been infected. It's a very serious problem, so I will be guided by the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic and what the docs say is the right thing to do, he said.
I'm not sure what President Trump is all about now. I don't know what his status is. I'm looking forward to being able to debate him but I just hope all protocols are followed, Biden said.
Trump in a tweet on Tuesday said he is looking forward to the debate. I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great! said the president.
The only vice-presidential debate between Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris and Vice-President Mike Pence in scheduled for Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah.
I think what they're doing at the Harris debate, I've been told, I don't know this for fact, they're using plexiglass, and are following what the Cleveland Clinic says, Biden told reporters in response to a question.
