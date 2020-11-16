Will file more lawsuits proving unconstitutionality of election, says Trump

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump targets 'white privilege' training as 'anti-American'
Trump campaign threatens nationwide lawsuit claiming election fraud
Will be back soon to finish election campaign, says Prez Donald Trump
Trump indicates gearing up for legal battle against prolonged vote count
Several boats sink during Donald Trump's parade in Lake Travis, Texas
US President Donald Trump has promised more lawsuits in the near future that will prove the unconstitutionality of the November presidential election.
"Many of the court cases being filed all over the country are not ours, but rather those of people that have seen horrible abuses. Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, and the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in several states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan, claiming voting irregularities.
Major US media outlets said that Joe Biden is the winner in the November 3 presidential election. Biden himself has already delivered a national address declaring his victory. However, the election results are disputed and have not been certified yet. Trump has said he won but victory was stolen from him via massive fraud.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor