Home / Auto Expo / News / 2025 Honda Activa 125 launched with new display and eco-friendly tech

2025 Honda Activa 125 launched with new display and eco-friendly tech

For fans of two-wheelers looking for a blend of innovation and style, the updated Honda Activa 125 promises to be a compelling addition to the market. It is offered in two variants: DLX and H-Smart

Honda

Photo: X@honda2wheelerin

Shubham Parashar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has rolled out the updated Activa 125 in India. With ex-showroom price starting at Rs 94,422, the new model comes at a premium of nearly Rs 14,000 over its predecessor. This price bump promises to bring a host of upgrades that justify the investment.
 
Available in two variants — DLX and H-Smart — the 2025 Activa 125 now adheres to the latest OBD2B compliance standards, which aligns with Honda’s commitment to eco-friendly technology.
 
One of the biggest updates on the new Activa is the addition of a new 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. The TFT display is compatible with the Honda Roadsync app which enables functions such as navigation and call/message alerts.
   
The scooter is now also available with a USB Type-C charging port. On the design front, it sports a revised headlight with DRLs. It is offered in six colour options – Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Siren Blue, Rebel Red Metallic, and Pearl Precious White.
 
The updated Honda Activa 125 comes equipped with a 123.92 cc, OBD2B-compliant engine that delivers 8.31 bhp of power and 10.5 Nm of torque. These figures represent a slight but meaningful improvement over the outgoing model, ensuring better performance for urban riders.
 
The engine is equipped with a start-stop system, designed to increase its fuel efficiency. The Honda Activa 125’s rivals in the Indian market include the Suzuki Access 125, priced from Rs 80,700 (ex-showroom), and the TVS Jupiter 125, which can be had for as low as Rs 79,540 (ex-showroom). 

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

