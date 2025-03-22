Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Amazon introduces non-refundable ₹49 processing fee: Know all about it

Amazon introduces non-refundable ₹49 processing fee: Know all about it

Amazon said the processing fee is intended to cover costs related to the 'aggregation, management, and processing' of bank discount offers on its platform

Amazon

The processing fee applies universally, without exemptions for Prime members. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon has implemented a ₹49 processing fee for customers availing Instant Bank Discounts (IBD) of ₹500 or more, effectively reducing the net savings from these banking offers. The fee, which came into effect on Friday, applies to all users, including Prime members, and remains non-refundable even if an order is canceled or returned.  
 
This policy aligns Amazon with its competitor Flipkart, which already levies a similar charge. According to Amazon, the fee is intended to cover costs related to the "aggregation, management, and processing" of bank discount offers on its platform.  
 
Customers using bank discounts must now consider this additional charge when assessing their savings. For instance, a ₹5,000 purchase with a ₹500 bank discount will now cost ₹4,549 instead of ₹4,500.  
 
 
The processing fee applies universally, without exemptions for Prime members. However, those availing bank discounts below ₹500 will not be subject to this charge.  
 

Who needs to pay this fee?  

 
-Any customer using a bank discount of ₹500 or more

Also Read

Bureau of Indian Standards officials, raid

BIS raids Amazon, Flipkart warehouses; over 10,000 uncertified items seized

vodafone idea vi

Vodafone Idea explores partnership with Musk's Starlink after Airtel, Jio

PremiumRazorpay

Razorpay targets 1.5 lakh exporters on Amazon's Global Selling Platform

Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon Alexa to process voice recordings on cloud: What it means for users

Wiz

Google parent Alphabet in talks to buy cyber firm Wiz for $33 billion

-Prime members are not exempt — this applies to all users
-Discounts below ₹500 are not subject to this fee
 
Amazon's help centre confirms that the fee remains non-refundable under all circumstances, including order cancellations or returns. This adjustment in policy may influence consumer shopping patterns, particularly for those whose discounts are just above the ₹500 mark, potentially prompting them to modify cart values or reconsider payment methods for better savings.
 

What happens if you cancel or return the order?  

 
Even if an order is canceled or returned, the ₹49 processing fee will not be refunded. Once applied, the charge remains non-refundable.  
 

Why is Amazon imposing this fee?  

 
According to Amazon, the fee helps offset the costs associated with managing and processing bank discount offers. Essentially, it functions as a service charge for facilitating these discounts.

More From This Section

Omaxe group, Omaxe logo

Omaxe to invest Rs 400 cr to develop 2 commercial projects in Faridabad

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties acquires around 10-acre land in Bengaluru's Yelahanka

Rapido News

'Fix accessibility for disabled persons or pack up': Delhi HC warns Rapido

PremiumOla Electric, OLA

Ola Electric addresses sales discrepancies, vows to clear backlog

DLF

DLF to invest Rs 20,000 crore in commercial real estate expansion

Topics : Amazon BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Opening CeremonyKKR vs RCB Head to HeadGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon