BSNL, Viasat claim successful trial of direct-to-device satellite services

BSNL, Viasat claim successful trial of direct-to-device satellite services

The company said working alongside partner BSNL, Viasat engineers successfully showcased satellite-powered two-way messaging services for attendees at India Mobile Congress

BSNL

File Photo of BSNL office. | Source: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Satellite communications company Viasat, Inc has claimed to have demonstrated direct-to-device satellite connectivity in India for the first time in collaboration with state-owned telco BSNL.

The direct-to-device connectivity allows commonly-used devices like mobile phones, smart watches, or cars; industrial machinery and transport operators to connect seamlessly to both terrestrial and satellite coverage without the need for dedicated hardware to connect to satellites.

"In the trial, Viasat demonstrated two-way messaging and SoS messaging using a commercial Android smartphone enabled for non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity. The messages were sent roughly 36,000 km to one of Viasat's geostationary L-band satellites. The outcome proves satellite services to cell phone connectivity is technically feasible for Indian consumers and businesses using Viasat's satellite network," Viasat said in a statement.

 

The company said working alongside partner BSNL, Viasat engineers successfully showcased satellite-powered two-way messaging services for attendees at India Mobile Congress.

"Viasat is currently working with its partners, including BSNL in India, to power the expansion of satellite services on consumer and IoT devices across the world," the statement said.

Sandeep Moorthy, Chief Technical Officer, Viasat, said that direct-to-device (D2D) could help reduce barriers to accessing satellite connectivity, particularly in India where millions do not have access to reliable terrestrial connectivity.

"In the future, D2D could help transform the Indian production and supply chain to become more efficient, more sustainable and safer, and support automotive applications to enhance safety and conditions-based maintenance.

"Together with partners like BSNL, Viasat is driving a standards-based, open, transparent, collaborative D2D ecosystem to deliver seamless connectivity experiences no matter where a person, device, or vehicle is," Moorthy said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

