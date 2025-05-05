Monday, May 05, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Epigral Q4 results: Net profit rises 13% YoY to Rs 87 cr in March quarter

Epigral Q4 results: Net profit rises 13% YoY to Rs 87 cr in March quarter

For the full fiscal 2024-25, the company reported a 33 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to Rs 2,565 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Integrated chemical manufacturer Epigral on Monday reported a 13 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 87 crore for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 77 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total revenue rose 20 per cent in the fourth quarter to Rs 631 crore from Rs 526 crore a year ago.

For the full fiscal 2024-25, the company reported a 33 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to Rs 2,565 crore.

Epigral Chairman and Managing Director Maulik Patel said the company reported "the highest ever revenue" in 2024-25.

 

"This growth is on account of a volume rise of 11 per cent, majorly from high-value products. Derivatives and Specialty business volume grew by around 24 per cent in FY2025 and its contribution to revenue touched 54 per cent compared to 45 per cent in FY24," he said in a statement.

The company announced expanding its CPVC and Epichlorohydrin capacity, which are expected to be commissioned in the 1st half of FY2027. The integrated complex will further strengthen after these projects reach optimum utilisation, he added.

The company is geared up and focusing on importing substitute products, further diversifying and increasing the derivatives and speciality business, Patel said.

Established in 2007, Epigral is notable for being the first company in India to manufacture Epichlorohydrin (ECH), using 100 per cent renewable resources, and it operates the country's largest CPVC resin plant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 05 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

