HSBC to develop 1.2 mn sq ft integrated campus in Bengaluru with Prestige

Global financial services firm HSBC has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with real estate company Prestige Group for the development of a new fully integrated 1.2 million sq ft campus in Bengaluru.

The campus, Prestige JRC Signature Towers, will be located on Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru. Once completed, it will be one of the largest campuses in the country, reflecting the bank's long-term commitment to India, HSBC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new campus is intended to bring together HSBC colleagues currently based across multiple locations in Bengaluru, supporting greater collaboration and connectivity between teams.

The project remains subject to the completion of relevant agreements and approvals.

Georges Elhedery, group chief executive officer, HSBC, said, "India is one of the most important talent centres in the world and continues to be a key market for HSBC. Bringing our colleagues together on one campus will help us move faster, collaborate more closely, and continue developing expertise and talent to provide the best support for our customers."

HSBC said the new campus has been designed around modern ways of working and will bring together high-quality workplace infrastructure and vibrant collaboration spaces.

Sustainability and wellbeing have been central considerations in the campus design, which is targeting both LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certification standards, reflecting HSBC's commitment to creating a people-focused and environmentally responsible workplace, the company added.

Suzy White, group chief operating officer, HSBC, said, "The campus is being designed to support the future of work at HSBC, bringing together modern workplace design, accessibility, sustainability and colleague wellbeing. Our ambition is to create a high-quality environment that supports HSBC's customers and businesses."

India is home to HSBC's largest global service and technology centres, with more than 40,000 colleagues. "These centres have evolved into critical capability hubs, playing an important role in delivering technology, operations, risk management, financial crime compliance, data and analytics, digital transformation and enterprise-wide innovation for HSBC worldwide. This investment will further the ability of the capability centres to meet the evolving needs of customers around the world," HSBC said.