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TCS launches Nvidia-backed AI solutions lab to speed industrial automation

The Bengaluru facility will help manufacturers and mobility firms test and deploy AI applications before rolling them out at scale

TCS

TCS(Photo: Reuters)

Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 2:01 PM IST

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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday launched an industrial AI solutions lab in Bengaluru with Nvidia, aiming to help manufacturers and mobility companies develop, test and deploy AI applications at scale.
 
The lab will help enterprises move from pilots to production-scale deployment to design, test and validate Industrial AI solutions, the company said.
 
It will enable customers to leverage TCS’ domain expertise and accelerators to rapidly prototype and simulate use cases across a wide range of industries before deploying them in real-world mobility, manufacturing and industrial operations.
 
“Bengaluru has long been the engine of India’s economy, and this lab harnesses that energy to reimagine what’s possible with AI,” says Sreenivasa Chakravarti, global head & vice-president of Industrial Autonomy and Engineering at TCS.
 
 
The launch comes amid a rising investment boom in AI-powered automation, digital twins and software-defined systems by global manufacturers and mobility companies to improve productivity, reduce costs and shorten product development cycles.

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“By combining Nvidia’s powerful AI platform with TCS’ Industrial Autonomy & Engineering capabilities, we are creating a space where ideas move rapidly from concept to real-world impact,” Sreenivasa added.
 
The lab will support a range of applications, from autonomous driving systems and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to predictive maintenance, automated quality inspection, digital twins and agentic AI for industrial operations.
 
It will also allow enterprises to simulate real-world scenarios before rolling out AI models, helping reduce deployment risks and improve time-to-market.
 
Alvin DaCosta, vice-president, AI consulting partners organisation, Nvidia, says, “As enterprises push to operationalise AI across physical operations, they require specialised infrastructure to bridge the gap between simulation and real-world deployment.”
 
He said the lab leverages the full-stack Nvidia AI platform to offer customers a scalable pathway for validating and implementing their next-generation industrial solutions.
 
The company called the initiative as an expansion of its longstanding partnership with Nvidia, moving beyond technology integration into deeper capability building, client engagement and solution development. Through the facility, customers will also gain access to Nvidia's AI ecosystem and computing capabilities.
 
Among the solutions showcased at the centre are TCS DriveSphere, an AI-enabled mobility platform for software-defined vehicles, AI-powered mobility and autonomous systems, Vision AI applications, digital twin environments and smart manufacturing solutions for predictive maintenance and process optimisation.

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 2:01 PM IST

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