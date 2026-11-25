The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ₹11,000 crore scheme to strengthen India's construction and infrastructure equipment (CIE) manufacturing ecosystem.

The scheme, which will be implemented by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), aims to incentivise domestic manufacturing of CIE and its components, while establishing a dedicated testing facility in the country. It seeks to enhance self-reliance and and global competitiveness.

With the construction and infrastructure sectors witnessing rapid growth, the scheme seeks to promote the manufacturing of technologically advanced equipment, including ship-to-shore cranes, tunnel boring machines, hydraulic excavators and off-highway trucks.

The scheme will have a duration of eight years, beginning in FY 2026-27. It will comprise a two-year gestation period (FY 2026-27 to FY 2027-28) for setting up manufacturing facilities, followed by a five-year incentive disbursement period (FY 2028-29 to FY 2032-33). The final year (FY 2033-34) will be used for the settlement of incentives on incremental sales recorded in FY 2032-33.

The scheme has two main components: a sales-linked incentive and support for setting up a dedicated CIE testing facility.

Under the sales-linked incentive component, eligible original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and component manufacturers will receive graded incentives ranging from 13 per cent to 8 per cent on incremental sales over five years.

The second component provides a grant of up to ₹375 crore for setting up a dedicated CIE testing facility.

The government expects the scheme to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, enhance supply chain security, create employment opportunities and improve the global competitiveness of India's CIE manufacturing ecosystem.