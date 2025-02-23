Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Signature Global's revenue set to rise at least 2.5 times to over Rs 3K cr

Signature Global's revenue set to rise at least 2.5 times to over Rs 3K cr

In 2023-24, the company's operational revenue stood at Rs 1,240.55 crore

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman Signature Global

File image of Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman Signature Global | Image: X/@signatureglobal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Real estate company Signature Global is expecting at least a 2.5 times jump in its operational revenue to more than Rs 3,000 crore in this fiscal on strong sales as well as completions of projects, its Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said.

In an interview with PTI, he also exuded confidence that the company would easily surpass the pre-sales target of Rs 10,000 crore and launches of Rs 16,000 crore during the current fiscal year.

"The company's performance in the first three quarters of this fiscal has been very strong across all major parameters like sales bookings, launches, collection from customers and deliveries," Aggarwal said.

 

He said the company would end the financial year 2024-25 on a strong note.

Asked about the revenue growth, Aggarwal said, "We had given a guidance of Rs 3,800 crore worth of revenue recognition during the current fiscal year. Our operational revenue has already crossed Rs 1,900 crore in the first nine months of this financial year. We are hopeful of a healthy growth in the fourth quarter as well".

Also Read

Signature Global

Signature Global sales bookings jump 2.8 times to Rs 8,670 cr in Apr-Dec

Signature Global

Signature Global Q3FY25 results: Revenue grows multifold to Rs 830 crore

Q3 result

Signature Global Q3 results: Net debt drops 29% to Rs 720 cr on high sales

Signature Global

Signature Global buys 16-acre land in Gurugram for Rs 300 crore for project

Signature Global

Signature Global shares gain 4% on posting Q3 update; check details here

During the April-December period of this fiscal, Signature Global's operational revenue has jumped 3.6 times to Rs 1,977.58 crore from Rs 546.19 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

In 2023-24, the company's operational revenue stood at Rs 1,240.55 crore.

Aggarwal said the company's operational revenue is likely to rise by 2.5 to 3 times during the 2024-25 fiscal.

On operational performance, he said the company, which has a significant presence in Gururam's residential market, has delivered 24.2 lakh square feet area during the first nine months of this fiscal from 20 lakh square feet in the year-ago period.

The collection of funds from customers has risen 54 per cent to Rs 3,210 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal from Rs 2,090 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Signature Global sold properties worth Rs 8,670 crore during April-December period of this fiscal, registering a sharp rise from Rs 3,120 crore in the year-ago period.

The company has set a target of achieving sales booking of ?10,000 crore in the current fiscal year as against Rs 7,270 crore in the preceding year.

Signature Global has so far delivered 120 lakh sq ft of housing area and has a robust pipeline of 350 lakh sq ft of saleable area in its forthcoming projects, along with 158 lakh sq ft of ongoing projects.

The company has been buying land to expand its business amidst strong demand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

CEAT

CEAT Specialty expands globally, targets 70-30 export-domestic split

Toyota, Toyota logo

Rich in cash, Japan's Toyota builds city to test futuristic mobility

Warren Buffet, Berkshire Hathaway,

Buffett's Berkshire posts record operating profit on insurance, investments

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric announces plans to open three more plants in India

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

RCP opens bottling plant in Guwahati to boost beverage portfolio in NE

Topics : Signature Global Companies Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

History of India-Pakistan MatchIND vs PAK Match Pitch ReportOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11RRB Group D Registration 2025Ind vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon