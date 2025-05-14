Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 08:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Akzo Nobel Q4 results: Profit declines to Rs 108 cr, dividend declared

Akzo Nobel Q4 results: Profit declines to Rs 108 cr, dividend declared

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 108.7 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year, Akzo Nobel India said in a regulatory filing

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the 2024-25. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Wednesday reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 108.4 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the March quarter stood at Rs 1,022.1 crore as against Rs 973.4 crore in the year-ago period, said the maker of Dulux Paints.

Total expenses during the quarter were higher at Rs 887.3 crore as compared to Rs 836.7 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

 

"In Q4 2024-25, Akzo Nobel India registered ahead-of-industry topline growth, driven by double-digit growth in B2B businesses. In retail, the business continued to grow in premium category and urban centres, while demand in mass and economy categories was impacted by competitive dynamics," Akzo Nobel India Ltd Chairman and MD Rajiv Rajgopal said.

"Despite such market environment, we sustained double-digit profitability and continued to grow market share," he added.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2025, the consolidated net profit was at Rs 429.5 crore as against Rs 426.6 crore in the previous year, the company said.

In FY25, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,091.2 crore as against Rs 3,961.6 crore in FY24.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the 2024-25.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

