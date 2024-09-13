Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Interarch Building Products Q1FY25: Net profit rises 5% to Rs 20.3 cr

Interarch Building Products Q1FY25: Net profit rises 5% to Rs 20.3 cr

Net revenue rose 3 per cent to Rs 303.4 crore in April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 293.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a statement on Thursday

building, Skyscraper

Representational Image: Buildings | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Interarch Building Products Ltd has reported a 5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 20.3 crore for the quarter ended June.
Its net profit stood at Rs 19.4 crore in the year-ago period.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Net revenue rose 3 per cent to Rs 303.4 crore in April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 293.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Arvind Nanda, Managing Director, Interarch Building Products Ltd, said the order book as at end of August 24 stands at Rs 1,350 crore.
 
"We have successfully inaugurated our 5th state-of-the-art PEB (Pre-Engineered Building) manufacturing plant in Athivaram, Andhra Pradesh. This marks the company's 4th fully integrated unit, designed to enhance production capabilities significantly," he said.
The new plant, set to increase installed capacity by 60,000 tonne per annum over two phases, will raise the company's overall installed capacity to 2 lakh tonne per annum, Nanda said.
"We expect to maintain a similar growth trajectory, leveraging our strong product offerings and market position. Our focus remains on sustaining a well-balanced business mix, while our strategic priorities are centred on maintaining profitability and delivering long-term value to our stakeholders," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BCD Group

Construction firm BCD Group appoints Ashwinder R Singh as VC, CEO

road construction infra

Revenue growth of road EPCs to slow down to 5-7% by FY26: CRISIL Ratings

ipo market listing share market

Interarch Building Products Ltd to open Rs 600-cr IPO on August 19

Kobelco, Kobelco heavy machinery,

India evolving as a major manufacturing base for Kobelco Construction: CEO

UltraTech

Rise in construction activities to propel cement demand by 7-8%: UltraTech

Topics : Construction sector Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon