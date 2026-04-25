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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 Today's Match: DC vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

IPL 2026 Today's Match: DC vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Punjab Kings have been the most dominant side of the tournament so far, remaining unbeaten and firmly placed at the top of the standings.

DC vs PBKS

DC vs PBKS

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 9:01 AM IST

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The Delhi Capitals are gearing up to face the red-hot Punjab Kings in Match 35 of the 2026 IPL at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 25.
 
Delhi come into this contest on the back of a heavy 47-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where their bowling attack struggled to contain Abhishek Sharma’s explosive innings. With three wins and three defeats from their first six games, DC will be eager to bounce back and get their campaign back on track as the playoff race heats up.
 
Although Delhi have managed to produce strong performances in wins, their inconsistency with the bat has been a concern, particularly due to the absence of consistently aggressive batting contributions. Their bowling unit remains relatively solid, but the team is still waiting for the return of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, which would significantly strengthen their attack.
 
 
Punjab Kings, meanwhile, have been the most dominant side of the tournament so far, remaining unbeaten and firmly placed at the top of the standings. They enter this fixture after a six-day break, following a comprehensive 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in Mullanpur.
 
Their opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya has consistently delivered strong starts, while captain Shreyas Iyer has been in outstanding touch with three successive half-centuries prior to the LSG match. PBKS’ bowling group has also been highly effective, contributing to their all-round dominance. However, they have suffered a setback with all-rounder Cooper Connolly returning to Australia for scans on a back issue, leaving his availability for this game uncertain. 

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Axar Patel's captaincy record in IPL (DC)
Matches: 20
Wins: 11
Losses: 8
N/R: 1
Win percentage: 55 per cent
 
Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL (PBKS)
Matches: 93
Wins: 55
Losses: 35
N/R: 3
Win percentage: 59.14%
 
IPL 2026: DC playing 11 vs PBKS
 
KL Rahul has been in excellent form for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, scoring 205 runs in 6 innings at a strike rate of 166.66, including two fifties. Alongside him, Pathum Nissanka has scored 136 runs but has been inconsistent. At No. 3, DC experimented with multiple players before Nitish Rana secured his place after a vital 57 against SRH. 
 
In the middle order, Sameer Rizvi has impressed with 209 runs at 150.35, while Stubbs and Miller have provided finishing power. Axar Patel has contributed mainly with the ball. Kuldeep Yadav and the pace trio of Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, and Natarajan lead the bowling attack.
 
Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable):Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (capt), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
 
Impact Player:Ashutosh Sharma
 
DC squad for IPL 2026: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Tripurana Vijay, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari 
 
IPL 2026: PBKS playing 11 vs DC
 
Punjab Kings’ top order of Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Cooper Connolly has been in strong form, with Connolly likely missing this match due to fitness tests, potentially replaced by Mitchell Owen at No. 3. Arya remains their most dangerous batter after a match-winning knock against LSG. 
 
Captain Shreyas Iyer has led from the front with 208 runs this season, while Shashank Singh is regaining rhythm. Marcus Stoinis and Marco Jansen provide valuable all-round depth. Yuzvendra Chahal strengthens the spin attack, while Xavier Bartlett has impressed with both ball and fielding. Arshdeep Singh leads the pace unit with six wickets.
 
Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Mitchell Owen, Shreyas Iyer (Capt), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Impact Player: Nehal Wadhera
 
PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey
 
IPL 2026: PBKS vs DC key player battles 
DC batters vs PBKS bowlers player battle
Batter (DC) Bowler (PBKS) Inns Runs Outs Strike Rate
Pathum Nissanka Arshdeep Singh 6 75 1 179
KL Rahul Yuzvendra Chahal 11 125 1 151
KL Rahul Arshdeep Singh 4 42 2 127
Karun Nair Yuzvendra Chahal 7 49 1 129
Nitish Rana Yuzvendra Chahal 13 81 6 116
Nitish Rana Marco Jansen 7 34 1 97
Nitish Rana Marcus Stoinis 6 68 2 148
David Miller Yuzvendra Chahal 13 114 3 184
David Miller Arshdeep Singh 10 62 2 159
David Miller Marco Jansen 6 10 2 67
David Miller Marcus Stoinis 6 23 2 128
Tristan Stubbs Arshdeep Singh 10 68 1 158
Axar Patel Yuzvendra Chahal 9 46 3 139
  PBKS batters vs DC bowlers player battle 
PBKS batters vs DC bowlers player battle
Batter (PBKS) Bowler (DC) Inns Runs Outs Strike Rate
Prabhsimran Singh Kuldeep Yadav 4 52 1 163
Shreyas Iyer T Natarajan 6 25 1 114
Shreyas Iyer Kuldeep Yadav 8 82 3 155
Shreyas Iyer Axar Patel 6 79 1 152
Marcus Stoinis T Natarajan 5 13 1 87
Marcus Stoinis Kuldeep Yadav 8 37 1 128
Marcus Stoinis Axar Patel 10 36 4 69
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 9:00 AM IST

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