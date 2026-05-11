Monday, May 11, 2026 | 10:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: GT vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2026: GT vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The top spot in the points table will be on the line when GT and SRH face each other in Ahmedabad

GT vs SRH playing 11

GT vs SRH playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

High-flying Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to face each other in the crucial match 56 of IPL 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 12.
 
At the moment, both SRH and GT have 14 points to their name from 11 matches, which means the winner of the game will not only take the top spot in the points table, but will also almost punch their ticket into the playoffs with 16 points.
 
In terms of team combination, both sides are flying high on confidence. SRH have their top and middle order firing as they continue to post big totals on the board. However, their bowling still needs some work, as despite taking wickets at regular intervals they are still leaking a lot of runs. As far as the playing 11 is concerned, SRH are unlikely to make any unforced changes to their squad.
 
 
On the other hand, GT’s game plan is simple. In bowling, they have Siraj and Rabada striking regularly in the powerplay and, with Rashid Khan back in form, their bowling attack is one of the best this season. In batting, one of their top three usually scores big and the middle order follows with handy cameos. While it looks like a simple plan, it has been effective, as GT are on a four-match winning streak. 

Also Read

IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC live scorecard

PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Iyer's unbeaten 59 helps PBKS set 211 run target for DC

PBKS vs DC

PBKS vs DC Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Kuldeep Yadav (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

IPL 2026: Why Kuldeep Yadav is not playing in DC vs PBKS match today?

PBKS and DC qualification scenario (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Check IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios for PBKS and DC here

PBKS vs DC playing 11

IPL 2026: PBKS vs DC Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2026: GT vs SRH playing 11

Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
 
Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
 
Impact players: Aniket Verma, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey

GT vs SRH head-to-head in IPL

  • Total matches played: 7
  • SRH won: 1
  • GT won: 5
  • No result: 1

Squads of both teams

GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
 
SRH squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, David Payne, Amit Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Krains Fuletra

IPL 2026 match on May 12: GT vs SRH live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 12 (Tuesday) in IPL 2026?
 
Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash in match 56 of IPL 2026 on May 12 (Tuesday).
 
What is the venue of the GT vs SRH IPL 2026 match?
 
Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
 
When will the live toss for the GT vs SRH take place?
 
The live toss for the GT vs SRH cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 12.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match?
 
The Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of today’s GT vs SRH IPL 2026 match in India?
 
The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the GT vs SRH match.

More From This Section

PBKS vs DC key player battles

IPL 2026 Today's Match: PBKS vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

PBKS vs DC

IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC: Pitch report, highest score, Dharamshala Stadium stats

RCB head coach Andy Flower

IPL 2026: RCB coach Andy Flower fined for heated exchange with 4th umpire

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians (L-R) (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

IPL 2026 playoffs: Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians eliminated

GT skipper Shubman Gill in lavender jersey

IPL 2026: GT to wear lavender jersey in home game vs SRH; here's why

Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans Cricket News T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

PBKS vs DC LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayBank of Baroda Q4 ResultsJewellery Stocks TodayJSW Energy Q4 ResultsPVR Inox Q4 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance