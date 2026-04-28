IPL 2026 points table: Updated team rankings after PBKS vs RR and key stats
Punjab will be top of the table no matter what after the match with 13 points so far. They would try to stay unbeaten this season with a home win.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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Table toppers Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals are battling it out for 2 points at the Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh as RR (currently 4th) look to cut the leader's gap to just one point on the night as they chase 223 on the night as they look to take their tally to 12 points tonight with a win.
Punjab will be top of the table no matter what after the match with 13 points so far. They would try to stay unbeaten this season with a home win. Following Punjab is RCB who are on 12 points on the table and are having a superb season of their own. SRH and RR complete the top 4 with 10 points each.
The bottom 6 starts with Gujarat who are on 8 points and are followed by CSK and DC tied on 6 points for now. The bottom three consist of KKR, MI and LSG who are 5, 4 and 4 points respectively and won't be pleased from their displays at the moment. IPL 2026 points table
|IPL 2026 updated points table
|Teams
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|PBKS
|7
|6
|0
|1
|13
|1.333
|RCB
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|1.919
|SRH
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|0.815
|RR
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|0.602
|GT
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|-0.475
|CSK
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-0.121
|DC
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-1.06
|KKR
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|-0.751
|MI
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|-0.736
|LSG
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|-1.106
IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard
RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with another blistering 43 off 16 has taken his total runs tally in IPL 2026 to 400 runs in 9 innings and is now leading the race for the Orange Cap. He is followed closely by his SRH's Abhishek Sharma on 380 runs in 8 innings and DC opener KL Rahul (358 runs) at second and third spot.
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|IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|INNS
|RUNS
|AVG
|SR
|4s
|6s
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|9
|9
|400
|44.44
|238.1
|34
|37
|Abhishek Sharma
|8
|8
|380
|54.29
|212.29
|36
|28
|KL Rahul
|8
|8
|358
|51.14
|185.49
|36
|19
|Virat Kohli
|8
|8
|351
|58.5
|162.5
|37
|14
|Heinrich Klaasen
|8
|8
|349
|49.86
|149.79
|25
|14
IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard
The race for the purple cap is heating up with the top 4 bowlers all tied on 14 wickets at the moment. RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the chart with less runs conceded as he is followed by RR's Jofra Archer, CSK's Anshul Kamboj and SRH's Eshan Malinga for now. Prince yadav from LSG completes the top 5 with 13 wickets to his name.
|IPL 2026 purple cap standings
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|OVERS
|BALLS
|WKTS
|Avg
|RUNS
|4-FERS
|5-FERS
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|8
|31
|186
|14
|16.86
|236
|0
|0
|Jofra Archer
|9
|33
|198
|14
|19.5
|273
|0
|0
|Anshul Kamboj
|8
|27.4
|166
|14
|16.93
|237
|0
|0
|Eshan Malinga
|8
|27
|162
|14
|18.21
|255
|1
|0
|Prince Yadav
|8
|30
|180
|13
|18.62
|242
|0
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Topics : Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore
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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 10:29 PM IST