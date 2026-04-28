IPL 2026 points table: Updated team rankings after PBKS vs RR and key stats

Table toppers Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals are battling it out for 2 points at the Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh as RR (currently 4th) look to cut the leader's gap to just one point on the night as they chase 223 on the night as they look to take their tally to 12 points tonight with a win.

Punjab will be top of the table no matter what after the match with 13 points so far. They would try to stay unbeaten this season with a home win. Following Punjab is RCB who are on 12 points on the table and are having a superb season of their own. SRH and RR complete the top 4 with 10 points each.

IPL 2026 points table IPL 2026 updated points table Teams P W L NR Pts NRR PBKS 7 6 0 1 13 1.333 RCB 8 6 2 0 12 1.919 SRH 8 5 3 0 10 0.815 RR 8 5 3 0 10 0.602 GT 8 4 4 0 8 -0.475 CSK 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121 DC 8 3 5 0 6 -1.06 KKR 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751 MI 7 2 5 0 4 -0.736 LSG 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106 The bottom 6 starts with Gujarat who are on 8 points and are followed by CSK and DC tied on 6 points for now. The bottom three consist of KKR, MI and LSG who are 5, 4 and 4 points respectively and won't be pleased from their displays at the moment.

IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard

IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard