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IPL 2026 points table: Updated team rankings after PBKS vs RR and key stats

Punjab will be top of the table no matter what after the match with 13 points so far. They would try to stay unbeaten this season with a home win.

IPL 2026 updated points table

IPL 2026 updated points table

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 10:30 PM IST

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Table toppers Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals are battling it out for 2 points at the Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh as RR (currently 4th) look to cut the leader's gap to just one point on the night as they chase 223 on the night as they look to take their tally to 12 points tonight with a win.
 
Punjab will be top of the table no matter what after the match with 13 points so far. They would try to stay unbeaten this season with a home win. Following Punjab is RCB who are on 12 points on the table and are having a superb season of their own. SRH and RR complete the top 4 with 10 points each. 
 
 
The bottom 6 starts with Gujarat who are on 8 points and are followed by CSK and DC tied on 6 points for now. The bottom three consist of KKR, MI and LSG who are 5, 4 and 4 points respectively and won't be pleased from their displays at the moment.  IPL 2026 points table 
IPL 2026 updated points table
Teams P W L NR Pts NRR
PBKS 7 6 0 1 13 1.333
RCB 8 6 2 0 12 1.919
SRH 8 5 3 0 10 0.815
RR 8 5 3 0 10 0.602
GT 8 4 4 0 8 -0.475
CSK 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121
DC 8 3 5 0 6 -1.06
KKR 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751
MI 7 2 5 0 4 -0.736
LSG 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106
 
IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard
 
RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with another blistering 43 off 16 has taken his total runs tally in IPL 2026 to 400 runs in 9 innings and is now leading the race for the Orange Cap. He is followed closely by his SRH's Abhishek Sharma on 380 runs in 8 innings and DC opener KL Rahul (358 runs) at second and third spot. 

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings
PLAYER MATCHES INNS RUNS AVG SR 4s 6s
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 9 9 400 44.44 238.1 34 37
Abhishek Sharma 8 8 380 54.29 212.29 36 28
KL Rahul 8 8 358 51.14 185.49 36 19
Virat Kohli 8 8 351 58.5 162.5 37 14
Heinrich Klaasen 8 8 349 49.86 149.79 25 14
 
IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard
 
The race for the purple cap is heating up with the top 4 bowlers all tied on 14 wickets at the moment. RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the chart with less runs conceded as he is followed by RR's Jofra Archer, CSK's Anshul Kamboj and SRH's Eshan Malinga for now. Prince yadav from LSG completes the top 5 with 13 wickets to his name. 
IPL 2026 purple cap standings
PLAYER MATCHES OVERS BALLS WKTS Avg RUNS 4-FERS 5-FERS
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 8 31 186 14 16.86 236 0 0
Jofra Archer 9 33 198 14 19.5 273 0 0
Anshul Kamboj 8 27.4 166 14 16.93 237 0 0
Eshan Malinga 8 27 162 14 18.21 255 1 0
Prince Yadav 8 30 180 13 18.62 242 0  
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 10:29 PM IST

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