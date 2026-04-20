IPL 2026 Today's Match: GT vs MI playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Gujarat Titans will aim to continue their winning momentum when they host Mumbai Indians in Match 30 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

After opening the season with defeats to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat have responded impressively with three consecutive wins over Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. Captain Shubman Gill has led strongly, though the middle order will still look for greater consistency.

Mumbai, meanwhile, have endured another difficult campaign. Their win over Kolkata ended a long wait for a season-opening victory, but defeats in the next four games have put them under pressure again. While the top order has shown flashes, the middle and lower order have not clicked.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: GT vs MI Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming With home advantage and better form, Gujarat start as favourites, but Mumbai’s experience makes them a dangerous opponent.

Shubman Gill’s captaincy record in IPL (GT)

Matches: 31

Wins: 17

Losses: 14

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 54.83%

Hardik Pandya's captaincy record in IPL (MI)

Matches: 63

Wins: 36

Losses: 27

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 57.14%

IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs MI

Gujarat Titans head into the contest with growing confidence after bouncing back from two early defeats to register three consecutive victories. Led by Shubman Gill, GT’s top order has carried the batting unit, with Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler providing most of the runs so far.

However, the middle order remains an area to watch, with Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia yet to make major contributions consistently. The bowling attack looked sharper in the previous win over KKR, which should boost confidence.

Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan form a strong core, though consistency with the ball remains key on batting-friendly surfaces.

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna

Impact players: Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat

GT squad for IPL 2026:

Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Tom Banton

IPL 2026: MI playing 11 vs GT

Mumbai Indians come into the match under pressure after four straight defeats following their opening-game win. Captain Hardik Pandya has struggled to inspire a turnaround, while the batting unit has lacked rhythm.

Suryakumar Yadav has shown glimpses of form but needs consistency, and Tilak Varma has endured a lean run. The biggest concern remains the availability of Rohit Sharma, who is recovering from a hamstring issue and missed the previous game.

With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah has been economical but wicketless, while support from Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and the spin group has been inconsistent. Mumbai need a complete performance to revive their campaign.

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact players: AM Ghazanfar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz

MI squad for IPL 2026:

Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, AM Ghazanfar, Robin Minz, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Raghu Sharma

IPL 2026: GT vs MI key player battles

GT batters vs MI bowlers

Batter (GT) Bowler (MI) Inns Runs Outs SR Shubman Gill Jasprit Bumrah 8 34 2 89 Shubman Gill Trent Boult 13 75 2 106 Shubman Gill Deepak Chahar 12 101 4 140 Shubman Gill Hardik Pandya 6 19 4 83 Sai Sudharsan Trent Boult 5 43 2 113 Jos Buttler Jasprit Bumrah 14 79 4 90 Jos Buttler Trent Boult 9 88 0 149 Jos Buttler Hardik Pandya 19 179 2 163 Glenn Phillips Jasprit Bumrah 6 26 0 104 Rashid Khan Jasprit Bumrah 6 5 4 56

MI batters vs GT bowlers

Batter (MI) Bowler (GT) Inns Runs Outs SR Quinton de Kock Prasidh Krishna 5 44 2 176 Quinton de Kock Mohammed Siraj 7 51 2 155 Quinton de Kock Rashid Khan 8 98 3 120 Suryakumar Yadav Mohammed Siraj 7 69 1 230 Suryakumar Yadav Rashid Khan 14 124 0 148 Tilak Varma Prasidh Krishna 4 8 2 80 Hardik Pandya Prasidh Krishna 7 61 1 153 Hardik Pandya Mohammed Siraj 7 40 0 148 Hardik Pandya Rashid Khan 8 32 2 73 Shardul Thakur Rashid Khan 3 3 2 50

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