IPL 2026: RCB vs DC playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming
RCB will be looking to replace PVBKS at the top of the points table with a win over DC on Saturday
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be looking to get back at the top of the points table when they host Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Wednesday, April 18 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
RCB, except for the one game against RR, have so far been spot on in their title defence. Their opening pair of Salt and Kohli are delivering consistently, followed by Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar. In bowling, their spinners and pacers are both delivering, making them a strong contender this season.
On the other hand, DC, after starting their season with back-to-back wins, have lost two games back-to-back and are now desperate to get back on the winning ways and re-enter the top four in the points table.
IPL 2026: RCB vs DC playing 11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma
Impact players: Josh Hazlewood
Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma
RCB vs DC head-to-head in IPL
- Total matches played: 33
- RCB won: 20
- DC won: 12
- No result: 1
Squads of both teams
RCB squad for IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
DC squad for IPL 2026: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Madhav Tiwari, T Natarajan, Sahil Parakh
IPL 2026 match on April 18: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals live toss, RCB vs DC telecast and live streaming details
Which teams will clash on April 18 (Saturday) in IPL 2026?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will clash in match 26 of IPL 2026 on April 18 (Saturday).
What is the venue of the RCB vs DC IPL 2026 match?
Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.
When will the live toss for the RCB vs DC take place?
The live toss for the RCB vs DC cricket match will take place at 3:00 pm IST on April 18.
Which TV channels will live telecast the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match?
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
How to watch the live streaming of today’s RCB vs DC IPL 2026 match in India?
Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RCB vs DC match.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 8:32 PM IST