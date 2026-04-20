Tilak Varma slams maiden IPL hundred; rescues MI from collapse vs GT
Tilak took 33 balls to reach his fifty and then scored the next fifty runs in just 13 balls to complete his ton
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma ended his lean patch in IPL 2026 in style by scoring his maiden IPL century against Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 30 of the season at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.
Tilak came out to bat when MI were reduced to 44 for 3 in the sixth over. He took some time to settle down before going for big shots and completing his ninth half-century in the tournament in just 33 balls.
However, the southpaw became even more aggressive after completing his fifty and took just 12 balls to score his next fifty runs to reach his maiden triple-digit mark in the IPL in just 45 balls.
Tilak’s ton puts MI in command against GT
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) recovered brilliantly from an early collapse to post a strong total of 199 for five against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 30 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, thanks to a stunning unbeaten century from Tilak Varma.
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After winning the toss, GT chose to bowl first and struck early through Kagiso Rabada. Debutant Danish Malewar was dismissed for two, while Quinton de Kock managed only 13. Rabada then removed Suryakumar Yadav for 15 on the final ball of the powerplay, leaving MI in trouble at 46 for three after six overs.
Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir then steadied the innings with a valuable partnership for the fourth wicket. Dhir played a supporting hand with 45 runs off 32 balls before being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna.
Once settled, Tilak took complete control of the innings. He accelerated against both pace and spin, bringing up his fifty in just 33 balls. Hardik Pandya failed to make an impact again, scoring 15 off 16 balls before falling to Mohammed Siraj.
Tilak, however, continued his assault till the end, smashing boundaries at will and reaching a magnificent unbeaten 101 off just 45 deliveries. His explosive knock powered MI to a challenging total of 199 for five, putting them firmly in control of the contest.
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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 9:18 PM IST