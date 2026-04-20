Tilak Varma slams maiden IPL hundred; rescues MI from collapse vs GT

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma ended his lean patch in IPL 2026 in style by scoring his maiden IPL century against Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 30 of the season at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Tilak came out to bat when MI were reduced to 44 for 3 in the sixth over. He took some time to settle down before going for big shots and completing his ninth half-century in the tournament in just 33 balls.

ALSO READ: What is HLH disease? Ex-Afghan pacer Shapoor Zadran battles rare illness However, the southpaw became even more aggressive after completing his fifty and took just 12 balls to score his next fifty runs to reach his maiden triple-digit mark in the IPL in just 45 balls.

Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir then steadied the innings with a valuable partnership for the fourth wicket. Dhir played a supporting hand with 45 runs off 32 balls before being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna.

Once settled, Tilak took complete control of the innings. He accelerated against both pace and spin, bringing up his fifty in just 33 balls. Hardik Pandya failed to make an impact again, scoring 15 off 16 balls before falling to Mohammed Siraj.

Tilak, however, continued his assault till the end, smashing boundaries at will and reaching a magnificent unbeaten 101 off just 45 deliveries. His explosive knock powered MI to a challenging total of 199 for five, putting them firmly in control of the contest.