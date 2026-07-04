Vaibhav's debut delay draws differing views from ex-cricketers, management

"It's a matter of backing some of the guys who've won World Cups, who've done really well for you in tough situations," India's bowling coach Morne Morkel said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the second T20I against England in Manchester.

The remark came in response to the growing debate over why 15-year-old Bihar batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is yet to receive his India cap despite the top order enduring a modest run during the ongoing United Kingdom (UK) tour.

Ever since the left-hander was included in India's squad for the Ireland and England series, former cricketers, fans and experts have repeatedly questioned when he will make his debut. While batting greats such as Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri have urged the management to fast-track the teenager into the playing XI, the Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff have remained firm in their belief that established performers deserve a longer rope.

Morkel's latest comments have only reinforced that position, suggesting the teenager's wait is set to continue beyond at least the second T20I against England.

Why the clamour for Vaibhav?

The excitement around Sooryavanshi is far from being driven by hype alone. Few batters anywhere in world cricket have enjoyed a rise as rapid as the 15-year-old over the past six months.

The Bihar opener dominated IPL 2026 for Rajasthan Royals, finishing as the tournament's highest run-scorer with 776 runs at an average of 51.73 and a staggering strike rate of 224.27. He smashed a record 72 sixes, scored one century and six half-centuries, and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

He carried that momentum into the India A tour of Sri Lanka, finishing with a breathtaking 94 off just 29 deliveries, including the fastest List A half-century in history off only 11 balls.

His overall T20 numbers are equally compelling. Across just 34 innings, Sooryavanshi has scored 1,477 runs at an average of 44.75 while maintaining a strike rate of 220.44. He already has four centuries and six fifties, while his tally of 134 sixes — 18 more than his 116 fours, that showcases the fearless approach that has made him one of India's most exciting young batting prospects.

Those numbers explain why many believe international cricket is the logical next step rather than a distant goal.

Experts divided over India's approach

The strongest push for Sooryavanshi's debut has come from Sunil Gavaskar, who believes India missed the ideal opportunity during the Ireland series.

"I've been saying this for a month, that in these two matches against Ireland, given Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's form, he could have been played in both games," Gavaskar said.

The former India captain even suggested altering the batting order rather than leaving the youngster on the bench.

"Either you play him as the opener or at No. 3... If you want to shock England, then you have to play him."

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri echoed similar views, arguing that the Belfast conditions would have suited the teenager's attacking game perfectly and that India should have handed him his debut there.

Former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, however, believes the youngster's debut is only a matter of time but stressed that communication from the team management is equally important.

"Even if you are not going to make him play, you have to tell him that fact. He's a 15-year-old kid. You have to teach him a little patience," Patel said.

Former India selector Saba Karim also backed a patient approach, saying the current tour offers Sooryavanshi an invaluable opportunity to understand the demands of international cricket before eventually breaking into the playing XI.

Why management are willing to wait

Inside the Indian dressing room, the debate on Vaibhav's debut is viewed rather differently. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has already acknowledged that Sooryavanshi is technically ready for international cricket.

"He's absolutely ready to play international cricket, there's no doubt about that." However, he also made it clear that the teenager must "go through the same process as everyone else and bide his time."

Captain Shreyas Iyer has echoed that philosophy, insisting that players who won India the T20 World Cup have earned the right to be backed through temporary dips in form.

Morkel's comments ahead of the second T20I further reinforced that message. The former South Africa fast bowler said the teenager had integrated seamlessly into the squad and impressed everyone during training, but stressed that the coaching staff owed it to players who had delivered in World Cups to continue showing faith in them.

ALSO READ: England vs India 2nd T20 Playing 11, live time (IST), telecast, streaming At the heart of India's thinking lies hierarchy. Fast-tracking a 15-year-old ahead of players who have won ICC tournaments risks undermining the selection pathway that the current management believes has helped build a successful dressing-room culture. For them, the debate is not about Sooryavanshi's ability but about maintaining consistency in selection principles.

The Sanju Samson conundrum

The player under the greatest scrutiny is Sanju Samson. His last three T20I innings have produced just six runs — 5, 0 and 1 — inevitably fuelling calls for change at the top of the order.

Yet those failures have come immediately after one of the finest stretches of Samson's international career. Earlier this year, he produced scores of 97 not out, 89 and 89, helping India win the T20 World Cup and finishing as the tournament's Player of the Tournament.

That body of work explains why the management continue to view him as one of India's first-choice openers despite his recent slump.

As Parthiv Patel pointed out, dropping Samson after three failures would contradict the management's policy of rewarding sustained performances rather than reacting to short-term fluctuations.

Sanju Samson's scores in last 10 T20Is:

Date Opposition Venue Runs Balls Strike Rate 28 Jan 2026 New Zealand Visakhapatnam 24 15 160 31 Jan 2026 New Zealand Thiruvananthapuram 6 6 100 12 Feb 2026 Namibia Delhi 22 8 275 26 Feb 2026 Zimbabwe Chennai 24 15 160 1 Mar 2026 West Indies Eden Gardens 97* 50 194 5 Mar 2026 England Wankhede 89 42 211.9 8 Mar 2026 New Zealand Ahmedabad 89 46 193.47 26 Jun 2026 Ireland Belfast 5 4 125 28 Jun 2026 Ireland Belfast 0 1 0 1 Jul 2026 England Chester-le-Street 1 7 14.28

Abhishek and Ishan unlikely to make way

Even if India wanted to accommodate Sooryavanshi immediately, creating a vacancy is easier said than done.

Abhishek Sharma has responded strongly after an inconsistent Champions Trophy, scoring 49, 59 and 55 in three of his last four completed innings. His aggressive starts remain central to India's powerplay strategy.

Ishan Kishan's place appears even more secure. The left-hander currently occupies the No. 1 position in the ICC Men's T20I batting rankings, while Abhishek sits immediately behind him at No. 2.

Dropping either player would effectively mean leaving out the two highest-ranked T20I batters in the world — something the management have shown little inclination to do.

Abhishek Sharma's scores in last 10 T20Is:

Date Opposition Venue Runs Balls Strike Rate 15 Feb 2026 Pakistan Colombo (RPS) 0 4 0 18 Feb 2026 Netherlands Ahmedabad 0 3 0 22 Feb 2026 South Africa Ahmedabad 15 12 125 26 Feb 2026 Zimbabwe Chennai 55 30 183.33 1 Mar 2026 West Indies Eden Gardens 10 11 90.9 5 Mar 2026 England Wankhede 9 7 128.57 8 Mar 2026 New Zealand Ahmedabad 52 21 247.61 26 Jun 2026 Ireland Belfast 49 20 245 28 Jun 2026 Ireland Belfast 0 1 0 1 Jul 2026 England Chester-le-Street 59 24 245.83

Ishan Kishan's scores in last 10 T20Is:

Date Opposition Venue Runs Balls Strike Rate 15 Feb 2026 Pakistan Colombo (RPS) 77 40 192.5 18 Feb 2026 Netherlands Ahmedabad 18 7 257.14 22 Feb 2026 South Africa Ahmedabad 0 4 0 26 Feb 2026 Zimbabwe Chennai 38 24 158.33 1 Mar 2026 West Indies Eden Gardens 10 6 166.66 5 Mar 2026 England Wankhede 39 18 216.66 8 Mar 2026 New Zealand Ahmedabad 54 25 216 26 Jun 2026 Ireland Belfast 1 5 20 28 Jun 2026 Ireland Belfast 12 11 109.09 1 Jul 2026 England Chester-le-Street 0 2 0

ICC men's T20I batters rankings (As of July 3, 2026):

Rank Player Team Rating 1 Ishan Kishan India 876 2 Abhishek Sharma India 869 3 Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan 848 4 Phil Salt England 792 5 Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 751 6 Tilak Varma India 747 7 Jos Buttler England 716 8 Suryakumar Yadav India 708 9 Mitchell Marsh Australia 706 10 Dewald Brevis South Africa 702

More than a selection dilemma

Ultimately, India's handling of Sooryavanshi reflects a broader selection philosophy rather than a simple team selection call.

The teenager's performances suggest he is ready to compete immediately at the highest level. However, the management believe India's recent success has been built on backing proven performers through temporary lean patches rather than making reactive changes.

The debate, therefore, is no longer whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is ready for international cricket. It is whether India are willing to disrupt a World Cup-winning batting order to accommodate the country's brightest teenage batting talent.

Judging by the management's latest comments, that moment is still some distance away.