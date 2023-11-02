World Cup 2023: New Zealand captain Latham balmes injuries for adversities

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham on Wednesday rued the series of injuries which has left the Black Caps in a difficult position as the World Cup enters the business end.

New Zealand slumped to their third consecutive defeat as South Africa handed them a massive 190-run loss here on Wednesday.

To add to their woes as many as five players, including regular skipper Kane Williamson (thumb), are battling injuries, leaving them with only 10 fit players in their squad of 15.

"We have faced adversities with injuries. We will reflect on this one quickly and move to the next one, we don't become a bad team overnight," Latham said after the game.

Matt Henry and James Neesham suffered injuries on Wednesday with the former hurting is hamstring. He will undergo scans on Thursday.

Neesham, on the other hand, suffered a blow on the his right wrist during his follow through, but came out to bat.

Lockie Ferguson (achilles) and Mark Chapman (calf) are also nursing injuries.

New Zealand failed with the bat and ball against the Proteas. While the bowlers gave away 357 runs, the entire team was bowled out for 167.

"Not our best performance. We were under pressure after that partnership (between Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen). It was a big score. From the batting point of view, we had to have those partnerships, but we had our back against the wall. Those two played fantastically well.

"It was a small ground and a good surface, but we couldn't do much in those first 10 overs. I think they put themselves in a great position, we were not able to build partnerships, that was disappointing."



Meanwhile, South Africa marched to the top of the table with their fourth win on the trot and skipper Temba Bavuma was chuffed about his team's performance.

"Clinical display with bat. Handled the challenge with the ball nipping around. We applied pressure with the ball. We tried to pounce on bad balls, Quinny started slowly, hung in there and cashed in at the end.

"More than the score, we were trying to stay in till 30 and go big later on. We were always looking to dominate with the new ball and middle overs. Knew they'd come hard at us and we'd get opportunities.

"Gotta hear the permutations about making the semis. After tomorrow, it's back to business, got to prepare for the next game," he said.