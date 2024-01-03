Ind-Ra ups FY24 GDP growth estimate to 6.7%, warns of fiscal challenges

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised up its GDP growth estimate for FY24 to 6.7 per cent from an earlier 6.2 per cent. However, meeting the fiscal deficit target for FY24 would be challenging, the rating agency said, due to higher than budgeted revenue expenditure.

“Higher-than-budgeted revenue expenditure triggered through the first and likely second supplementary demand for grants in combination with lower-than-budgeted nominal GDP will push the fiscal deficit to 6 per cent of GDP, 10 basis points higher than the budgeted 5.9 per cent,” it said.

The upward revision in the GDP growth projection for FY24, the report said, is due to the resilience of the Indian economy, which grew 7.6 per cent in 2QFY24, sustained government capex, and deleveraged balance sheets of corporates and the banking sector. The prospect of a new private corporate capex cycle along with sustained momentum in software services exports and remittances from the rest of the world, despite global headwinds, are the other factors for the higher projection, India Ratings said in its report.

On inflation, the Ind-Ra report said it expects retail inflation to cool off to 5.1 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively, in the third and fourth quarter of this fiscal, respectively.





Growth forecast revisions for FY24 (%)



Earlier estimate Revised estimate International Monetary Fund 6.10% 6.30% World Bank 6.30% 6.30% ADB 6.40% 6.30% OECD 6.00% 6.30% Ind-Ra 6.20% 6.70% The rating agency is also expecting a pick-up in investment demand with green shoots visible in private capex. Ind-Ra expects gross fixed capital formation to grow 9.5 per cent in FY24.

“Fiscal challenges faced by the government mainly due to lower nominal GDP growth (9.6 per cent) than the budget assumption (10.5 per cent) may lead to lower capital expenditure by the union government and may also reflect in gross fixed capital formation growth in FY24,” Ind-Ra said in its report.

The rating agency also said that weaker global trade and economic growth are getting reflected in Indian exports growth.

While Indian merchandise exports declined 6.5 per cent year-on-year in April-November of FY24, the services trade surplus grew 18.1 per cent for the same period.

The Ind-Ra report also said that the current consumption demand is skewed in favour of goods and services consumed largely by households belonging to the upper income bracket. “Sustained real wage growth of the households belonging to the lower income bracket is imperative for a sustainable and broad-based recovery in consumption demand,” the report said.