India-Oman free trade pact comes into force; exporters set to gain
Oman is India's second-largest trading partner in the Gulf region and serves as a strategic gateway to the wider GCC market through its advanced port infrastructure
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The free trade agreement between India and Oman came into force on Monday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.
The India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will benefit domestic exporters in sectors such as textiles, leather, plastics, marine products, automobiles, sports goods, and agri-items, as they gain preferential access to the Omani market over competitors, Goyal said.
"The India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement is entering into force from today," the minister told reporters here.
The free trade pact was signed on 18th December 2025 in Muscat.
Upon completion of internal processes by both parties, the Agreement entered into force on 1st June, 2026.
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To mark the entry into force, about 10 consignments of agriculture and gems and jewellery products from Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai were shipped to the Gulf nation under the preferential tariffs.
Oman is India's second-largest trading partner in the Gulf region and serves as a strategic gateway to the wider GCC market through its advanced port infrastructure.
Bilateral trade between India and Oman reached $ 11.18 billion in FY 2025-26, up from $ 10.61 billion in FY 2024-25.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 3:50 PM IST