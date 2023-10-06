close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

India poised to become new growth engine of world, says RBI Governor

Invoking Kautilya's Arthashastra, Das said macroeconomic stability and inclusive growth are the fundamental principles underlying a country's progress

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is poised to become the new growth engine of the world, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday as the central bank retained the country's GDP growth forecast at 6.5 per cent for 2023-24, notwithstanding the slowing global economy.
Invoking Kautilya's Arthashastra, Das said macroeconomic stability and inclusive growth are the fundamental principles underlying a country's progress.
"The policy mix that we have pursued during the recent years of multiple and unparalleled shocks has fostered macroeconomic and financial stability," he said, while unveiling the bi-monthly monetary policy review.
He said the external sector also remains eminently manageable. Das further said the twin balance sheet stress that was encountered a decade ago has now been replaced by a twin balance sheet advantage with healthier balance sheets of both banks and the corporate.
"India is poised to become the new growth engine of the world," he said, observing the global economy is slowing under the impact of tight financial conditions, protracted geopolitical tensions and increasing geo-economic fragmentation.
Global trade is contracting, headline inflation is easing but rules above the target in major economies.

Also Read

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC meeting: Key takeaways from Guv Shaktikanta Das' announcements

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI MPC LIVE: Original aim of Rs 2000 note withdrawal largely met, says Das

Monetary policy: RBI flags financial stability risks from unsecured loans

No major problem with central govt finances: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

EU approves world's first green bond standards to avoid greenwashing

Strengthening ties: British companies in India register strong growth

India is rapidly resolving trade disputes: What does that mean for the WTO?

"In contrast to global trends, domestic economic activity exhibits resilience on the back of strong domestic demand," the governor said.
Domestic demand conditions are expected to benefit from sustained buoyancy in services, revival in rural demand, consumer and business optimism, the government's thrust on capex, and healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates.
"Headwinds from global factors like geopolitical tensions, volatile financial markets and energy prices, and climate shocks pose risks to the growth outlook," he added.
Taking all such factors into consideration, the RBI projected the real GDP growth for 2023-24 at 6.5 per cent, with Q2 at 6.5 per cent, Q3 at 6 per cent, and Q4 at 5.7 per cent, with risks evenly balanced.
Real GDP growth for the first quarter in 2024-25 is projected at 6.6 per cent.
In the August monetary policy too, the GDP growth was projected at 6.5 per cent.
The governor also said the Indian economy is forging ahead in a challenging global environment, drawing strength from its underlying macroeconomic fundamentals and buffers.
While growth remains on track, the declining trend in inflation was interrupted in July-August 2023 due to price shocks in certain food items, he said.
The Reserve Bank has also retained the projection for Consumer Price Index-based retail inflation at 5.4 per cent for the current financial year.
"Our commitment to ensure financial stability reinforces our emphasis on price stability and anchoring of inflation expectations," Das said.
The RBI expects the inflation to ease in September from high levels observed in July and August on back of cooling prices of vegetables, and the decision of the government to cut prices of cooking gas (LPG).
CPI inflation is projected at 5.4 per cent for 2023-24, with Q2 at 6.4 per cent, Q3 at 5.6 per cent and Q4 at 5.2 per cent, with risks evenly balanced. CPI inflation for the first quarter in 2024-25 is projected at 5.2 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shaktikanta Das RBI India economy economy

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon