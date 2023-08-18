Organic products export touches a new high during FY22 in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh had seen an increase in the output of organic products during the financial year 2021-22 (FY22).

Production was 1.4 million tonnes in the financial year and more than 500,000 tonnes of organic products were exported. The market value of organic products exported was around Rs 2,683 crore.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said in a meeting of the Agriculture Group of G20 countries earlier that Madhya Pradesh is the leading state in organic farming. Chouhan added that the state has immense potential in this segment.

He also said agriculture has an important share in the economy of the state and so is the case with organic farming.

Under the traditional agriculture development scheme, 3,888 organic clusters have been prepared in eight districts between 2015-16 and 2022-23.

Most of the organic farming is undertaken in the districts of Mandla, Dindori, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Betul, Katni, Umaria, Anuppur, Damoh, Sagar, Alirajpur and Jhabua.

State agriculture minister Kamal Patel is also buoyant about organic farming.

He said that organic farming is the only solution to avoid the side effects of pesticides and chemical fertilisers and efforts are being made to provide a better market for organic products.

The state government has created a brand ‘MP Organic’ for the promotion of organic farming among farmers and people at large.