Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.12%)
65915.55 -80.26
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open barely changed to the U.S. dollar from 82.8150 on Wednesday. In the last two sessions, the currency has been in the range of around six paisa

Rupee, Indian rupee

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 9:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee's direction on Thursday will be impacted by the central bank's policy decision and how market participants want to position themselves before U.S. inflation data.
Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open barely changed to the U.S. dollar from 82.8150 on Wednesday. In the last two sessions, the currency has been in the range of around six paisa.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has possibly been selling dollars to prevent the rupee from weakening below what is regarded a highly important level, according to traders.
"It is obvious that there is unwillingness to take USD/INR higher and the downside anyway looks capped," a forex trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.
"With two major events lined up, the question is whether 83 is vulnerable. U.S. inflation, according to me, is more vital for the rupee than the RBI."
The RBI, at 10.00 a.m. IST, is not expected take any rate action, though the decision is now seen less of a formality in the wake of a jump in food prices.

Also Read

Rupee may struggle on uptick in US yields before Federal Reserve decision

Rupee to extend decline as US hiring data points to more Fed rate hikes

Rupee to climb after dollar's fall on weaker than expected US jobs data

Importers must hedge near-term exposures on dollar rally risk, say analysts

Rupee hits near 2-month high on dollar inflows, RBI may have stepped in

Oil prices fall as China woes offset boost from high US fuel demand

In a first, non-trade issue gender equality included in FTA talks

GeM enabled govt to save over Rs 45,000 cr since 2016: Commerce ministry

Union Bank hands over record dividend of Rs 1,712 cr to government

Govt to offload additional wheat, rice via open market to tame prices

The key change to watch for would be the RBI's assessment on a spike in food inflation and any potential revision to the current fiscal inflation projections, IDFC First Bank said in a note.
An unexpected rate hike by the RBI will "provide a boost to the rupee, which will not last long" and push USD/INR premiums higher, the forex trader said.
Later in the day, U.S. inflation data is expected to show that core prices rose by 0.2% month-on-month and by 4.8% on-year, according to a poll conducted by Reuters.
Investors are assigning a 15% probability of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its September meeting.
"In-line or lower inflation figures would probably be sufficient to lower the odds of a September hike near to zero," DBS Research said in a note.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Inflation RBI US Inflation repo rate MPC meet Indian Economy

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayChandrasekaranGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon