Trade war, tariff to impact global growth, fuel inflation: RBI report

Escalating trade tensions amid the tariff war after Donald Trump took over as the president of the United States for the second time could adversely impact global growth and fuel inflation, the monthly State of the Economy report of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

Citing estimates, the report said a full-blown tariff war could raise the price level by 1.0-1.2 per cent in the US, reduce real GDP growth by 0.6 percentage points in 2025, and leave the US economy persistently 0.3-0.4 per cent smaller in the long run.

“…Trade wars and escalating tariffs could have a deleterious