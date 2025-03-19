Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trade war, tariff to impact global growth, fuel inflation: RBI report

Trade war, tariff to impact global growth, fuel inflation: RBI report

India sustaining growth momentum; Lower inflation to support recovery

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Mumbai: A man walks past the RBI logo at RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Manojit Saha Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Escalating trade tensions amid the tariff war after Donald Trump took over as the president of the United States for the second time could adversely impact global growth and fuel inflation, the monthly State of the Economy report of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.
 
Citing estimates, the report said a full-blown tariff war could raise the price level by 1.0-1.2 per cent in the US, reduce real GDP growth by 0.6 percentage points in 2025, and leave the US economy persistently 0.3-0.4 per cent smaller in the long run.
 
“…Trade wars and escalating tariffs could have a deleterious
